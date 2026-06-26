King Charles thinks time has come to break centuries-old tradition and I believe his 'devotion' to 'magical' royal was a deciding factor

Despite having a "deep respect" for a centuries-old royal tradition, King Charles has decided to break it. Since Queen Victoria's reign the British monarch's official home has always been Buckingham Palace but the latest royal accounts reveal the King and Queen won't be moving there when the refurbishments are completed next year.

They'll stay at Clarence House and although there are practical reasons that could have made Charles's mind up, I suspect there's also a huge emotional motive for him giving up the tradition instead of his current residence. Clarence House was where the Queen Mother used to live and the King had an incredible relationship with his grandmother.

She looked after him and Princess Anne a lot in Queen Elizabeth's early reign and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes he wants to recreate their "magical" bond with his grandkids.

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"When you've had a wonderful experience in life, it's natural to want to replicate it for your children and grandchildren," she previously claimed. "Charles had a magical relationship with his grandmother, the Queen Mother. And I’m sure his dearest wish is to give George – and his other grandchildren – a similar strong and loving relationship."

The King spent a lot of time with her at Clarence House growing up and moved in there in 2003. When he proposed to Queen Camilla he did so with a magnificent emerald-cut diamond ring that used to belong to the Queen Mother too.

Clarence House holds precious memories and associations for King Charles, so it would've been a wrench to give it up on an emotional level. It also makes sense that he and Camilla, both in their 70s, wouldn't want the upheaval of moving themselves and members of staff.

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According to the BBC, this is understood to be a reason they're not going to take up residence at Buckingham Palace, as well as allowing the public greater access to the landmark. Though I still think the Queen Mother link will have made this home irreplaceable for Charles.

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Even though tradition is being broken, a spokesperson made it clear that the King respects the role this iconic royal home has. They declared, "His Majesty retains huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life. It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way".

The public could potentially enjoy having wider access to the palace for longer and His Majesty will continue to host events there. The announcement is featured in accounts after the King became the first British monarch to release their tax payments.

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Clarence House is a three minute drive from Buckingham Palace and is just as convenient for King Charles as it was for his grandmother. When she died in 2002 he shared an incredibly moving message, calling her "the original life enhancer, whether publicly or privately" and saying she "meant everything" to him.

"She seemed gloriously unstoppable and, since I was a child, I adored her," King Charles said. "Her houses were always filled with an atmosphere of fun, laughter and affection, and I learnt so much from her of immense value to my life."

"She was quite simply the most magical grandmother you could possibly have, and I was utterly devoted to her," he added.