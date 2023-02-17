King Charles played an absolute 'blinder' over Harry and Meghan's coronation invitations

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The King has been praised for handling the issue of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at his coronation, with one royal expert claiming he has ‘played a blinder’ by leaving the decision up to the Sussex couple.

It's understood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to the King and Queen Consort's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey in May, but it remains unknown if they will end up going.

Ever since Buckingham Palace announced that His Majesty and the Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, royal fans have been desperate to know all the details about the historic event.

The coronation will see Charles officially succeed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as monarch, and will be marked by a number of celebrations across the UK. It’s understood that around 2,000 guests have been invited to attend the ceremony, with dignitaries and politicians from around the world traveling to London for the momentous occasion.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are also expected to play ‘prominent’ roles alongside their parents in the coronation.

It remains unknown, however, whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the crowning of Charles and Camilla this summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with their British relatives have been notoriously strained since their withdrawal from the Royal Family in January 2020, when they moved to North America to pursue independence from the Firm. The couple’s CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which they made allegations of racism against the Palace, and the subsequent release of their controversial Netflix docuseries in December, only served to exacerbate these tensions.

The publication of Harry’s first memoir, Spare, which is jampacked with bombshell claims about the 38-year-old’s experiences in the Royal Family, has also been a major contributor to the ongoing rift.

Despite this, it's been widely reported that Meghan and Harry will still be invited to the King and Queen’s coronation. The couple has yet to publicly RSVP, however, leaving royal fans across the world speculating over their attendance.

“The King, actually, has played a blinder here,” BBC royal correspondent, Michael Cole, told Sky News Australia (opens in new tab). “He’s made it clear from the very beginning that his youngest son, and his youngest son’s wife, are perfectly welcome at the Coronation.”

According to the royal reporter, this strategy “puts the ball in their court” but also leaves them vulnerable to criticism regardless of their final decision.

“They have to decide, if they decide they don’t come it will make them look a little bit petty and mean-spirited,” he explained. “And of course, if they do come, it will leave them open to the charge of hypocrisy.”