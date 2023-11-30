Kate Middleton’s Nordmann Fir Christmas tree is a royal festive staple and it’s an ‘ideal choice’ for these reasons
Kate Middleton's Nordmann Fir Christmas tree preference was revealed in 2019 and here's where to buy one as the festive season arrives
Kate Middleton’s Nordmann Fir Christmas tree is a royal festive staple and it’s an "ideal choice" for several reasons, according to an expert.
From choosing a colour theme to deciding between a real or one of the best artificial Christmas trees, getting your ultimate Christmas tree for your home isn’t always easy. Picking the right type of Christmas tree can also be an agonising decision for many but it seems the Princess of Wales has a firm favourite already. When it comes to Christmas trees, Kate is understood to have previously revealed her love of an icon in the Christmas tree world - the Nordmann Fir.
Kate could uphold her tradition and pick one up for Adelaide Cottage this festive season too. They look super luxurious, though you can purchase one yourself from as little as £54.99 at Amazon.
Back in 2019, the Princess of Wales visited Peterley Manor Farm and revealed she’d already bought a Nordmann Fir Christmas tree. According to Hello!, Kate spoke with the farm’s owner Roger Brill about different varieties of Christmas tree. Of all the varieties out there on the market, he revealed the Nordmann Fir came out on top for her family.
"It was an honour to have her here,” he said, before going on to claim, “We chatted about how long we've been farming here, and she was asking me about different types of Christmas trees. She said they now have a Nordmann Fir which doesn't drop needles."
The Princess of Wales isn't the only member of the Royal Family to have a preference for Nordmann Firs, as this is also the type of tree that will be the focal point of the magnificent decorations in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle this year. Avoiding spending a huge amount of time picking up dropped needles sounds like reason enough for Kate and her fellow royals to choose a Nordmann Fir.
However, according to our expert there are plenty more advantages if you choose this particular Christmas tree which is why it's incredibly popular.
Why are Nordmann Fir Christmas trees so popular?
Kate clearly has good taste because she's not alone in her preference for a classic Nordmann Fir Christmas tree, as this is a best-selling variety year after year. So why is the Nordmann Fir Christmas tree so popular?
"The Nordmann Fir is one of the most popular and best-selling Christmas tree varieties," explains Amy Stubbs, project and development manager at British Garden Centres. "It has a symmetrical shape, well-spaced branches, soft, glossy, dark green foliage and excellent needle retention, making it an ideal choice for families with children and pets."
Given that the Royal Family reportedly don't use tinsel on their Christmas trees and are said to have prefer baubles, lights and general greenery, the deep green foliage of a Nordmann Fir is likely an important factor to them. Kate is also known to have a gorgeous spaniel, Orla, and previously had another, Lupo. For her, the Nordmann Fir's needle retention is especially useful in light of this, making it a brilliant choice for her home.
Amy is the Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres and is the daughter of the founder Charles Stubbs. Amy started working on the nursery, before becoming Centre Manager of the flagship store, Brigg. She now oversees development works with the group.
Where to buy Nordmann Fir Christmas trees
Best real Nordmann Fir
RRP: £69.99 | This real life Christmas tree is sold and shipped by Gardener's Dream at B&Q. The freshly cut popular spruce is available for delivery between the 4th-8th December
Best potted Nordmann Fir
RRP: From £54.99 | This pot grown Christmas tree is ideal as a second tree for a family room or a hallway. The pot-bound tree is available in sizes 2ft, 3ft, 4ft and 5ft.
Best artificial Nordmann Fir
RRP: £139.99 | When looking for a realistic artificial Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree this 6ft tree is a good alternative that will last for years to come. The 783 tips give it a lush-looking finish just like its real counterpart.
The fullness of the fir branches creates a conical shape that accommodates a generous amount of Christmas decorations to show off even the most maximalist Christmas tree theme because you can spread them out right into the centre of the tree.
Additionally, Nordmann Firs are renowned for retaining needles which means they are a better bet to last throughout the entirety of the Christmas period especially now that many prefer to put the tree up earlier – the chances of it lasting are significantly improved when following expert guidance on how to keep a real Christmas tree alive for longer.
