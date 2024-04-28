Why Kate Middleton was royally teased by Prince William's family in the early days

Kate was teased by members of the royal family after her first walkabout

Jess Bacon
By Jess Bacon
published

Since Prince William announced his engagement to Kate Middleton in 2010, the nation has taken her into their hearts. She’s always appeared with grace, poise and an enviable wardrobe, so it might be surprising to learn that during the early days of royal duties the family found a way to tease the newcomer. 

Naturally, there was some adjustment period to become accustomed to royal life, but in a candid BBC interview for the Queen’s 90th birthday, which aired eight years ago, Kate opened up about some royal ribbing she received from her first solo outing with the Queen. 

"The most memorable engagement for me I suppose was an away day to Leicester and I went without William so I was rather apprehensive about that," Kate, who resides at Adelaide Cottage with William and the Wales children, shared. 

Though she seemed cool, calm and collected as Kate chatted with the public, she realised there was one area that had room for improvement. Turns out there’s a real art to being married to someone in the royal line of succession

"I think there is a real art to walkabouts, everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips I suppose,” she added. 

In the tribute to the late Queen, Kate also went onto praise how "supportive" the Queen was of her, especially during the early days when she became a regular attendee at royal engagements. 

"She was very supportive," Kate said.

"The fact she took the time to make sure that I was happy and looked after for that particular occasion, which probably in everything that she's doing is a very small element, which just shows how caring she is, really."

In the past, Kate has also spoken fondly about the late Queen’s relationship with her granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. 

She said, "I think she's very fond of Charlotte, always watching what she's up to. George is only two and a half and calls her 'gan-gan.'"

"She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows, I think, her love for her family."

After the birth of her second child, Kate also spoke about the Queen’s reaction to Charlotte’s arrival, revealing, "She was really thrilled that it was a little girl and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington [Palace] she was one of our first visitors here."

