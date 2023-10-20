Kate Middleton’s nail-biting moment she won’t be able to avoid this weekend
The Princess of Wales is facing an anxious time and it could mean she briefly interrupts the half-term break to send a sweet message
The Princess of Wales' nail-biting moment she won’t be able to avoid this weekend might see her briefly interrupt her half-term break.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to step away from undertaking quite so many royal engagements over the next two weeks as they enjoy family time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in October half-term. However, for the future Queen Consort this break from royal duties might not be quite as relaxing as she might’ve hoped. Kate’s nail-biting moment is coming up at 8pm on 21st October and it’s something she can’t avoid.
The competitive Princess of Wales enjoyed a spectacular start to half-term when she watched England’s rugby team progress to the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup in France. However, their semi-final is on Saturday 21st October and as Patron of the Rugby Football Union, Kate’s seriously invested in the result.
The Princess of Wales took over as the Patron of England’s governing body from Prince Harry in 2022. Since then she’s been seen cheering them on in-person multiple times, both at home and abroad. So far she’s attended two of England’s matches in France and it’s possible she’ll return this weekend to see the semi-final, but she could also be watching at home either at Adelaide Cottage or Anmer Hall, depending on where they’re spending the school break.
Either way, we’re sure she will be eager to see the match against South Africa unfold and Kate’s nail-biting moment won’t be over quickly. The result could only be decided in the final few moments, meaning an anxious evening for the senior royal. The Princess of Wales will no doubt be ecstatic if England win and secure a place to the final but either way it’s likely she could briefly interrupt her half-term break to send a message.
After Wales were knocked out in their Quarter Final, Prince William - Patron of Welsh Rugby - took to social media to share a message of commiserations to the team and declared they “can be very proud” and would “come back even stronger”. In light of this it would make sense that however the match goes for England, Kate might share something to support the team.
There might also be a little bit more pressure than usual as England made it to the last Rugby World Cup Final where they then lost to South Africa. So for Kate this will almost certainly be a big match moment and it’s one she could potentially see with her family if she does watch at home. Although Prince William’s team are out he’s known for loving rugby and Prince George accompanied him to watch Wales’ Quarter Final.
Meanwhile, Kate herself has previously talked about how much the game means to her children. Earlier this year she visited Maidenhead Rugby Club and the President of the Rugby Football Union, Nigel Gillingham, claimed to People, the President of the Rugby Football Union, that Kate “regularly plays rugby” with her kids.
"She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children - she plays all sports with them,” he alleged, adding, "Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold - very competitive as well.”
The result of Saturday’s match could mean a lot to the kids too and Kate will likely be hoping for a great match and ideally a victory for England.
