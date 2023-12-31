Kate Middleton's job roles before joining the royal family revealed

While her current role involves public speeches, royal engagements, ribbon-cuttings and state dinners, Kate Middleton had some very unusual jobs before she married Prince William in 2011.

As a teenager, the princess spent one summer as a deckhand at Ocean Village Marina in Southampton. Here, she did strenuous tasks, with one of Kate's skippers describing the work as 'back-breaking'.

Cal Tomlinson spoke to author Katie Nicholl for her biography Kate: The Future Queen, saying: 'It was back-breaking work. Kate mucked in and was very professional. She fitted right in.

'She spoke well, and she had an air about her. She was competent and confident.

'She was polite and respectful to whoever was in charge of her and neat as a pin.'

When Kate later attended university in Scotland, she also took on a job waitressing like many other students.

In 2019, Kate joined Mary Berry on her holiday special, A Berry Royal Christmas, where the two went to visit the Brink bar in Liverpool.

As she mixed a drink, Kate said: 'It reminded me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing.'

When Mary asked Kate if she was good at the job, Kate joked: 'No, I was terrible!'

After completing her studies, Kate had a brief fashion career in 2006 and spent a year as an accessory buyer for British brand Jigsaw.

A Jigsaw spokesperson said at the time: 'We can confirm that Kate joined our staff two or three weeks ago as an accessory buyer for Jigsaw and Jigsaw Junior. We can't comment any further.'

According to reports, Kate helped out at photo shoots where she ran errands, fetching cups of tea and snacks.

In 2007, Kate went to work for her family business Party Pieces.

The celebration supply company was founded by her mother Carole and sells products such as plates, napkins, cups and decorations.

Kate reportedly created content for the website, before leaving ahead of her wedding to William in 2011.

A royal aide confirmed her departure from the company, saying she was planning to 'concentrate full-time on preparing to become a member of the royal family'.

All three of Carole’s children have worked for the company at some point.

As for Prince William’s jobs, he worked as a search and rescue pilot.

During his service, William conducted over 150 operations and was deployed to the Falkland Islands. He then spent two years piloting air ambulances, offering emergency services across eastern England.