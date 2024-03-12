Kate Middleton's go-to order for a country pub lunch is a hearty three-course feast - and she chooses a classic for dessert

Kate Middleton's go-to order at her favourite pub in her home town was once revealed by a former chef and it sounds like she has incredible taste.

While the Princess of Wales now resides in Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle with Prince William and their three children, she mainly grew up in Bucklebury in Berkshire.

Kate was raised by Carole and Michael Middleton alongside her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, and is said to still be a regular goer at the Old Boot Inn, a pub nearby to her quaint home village.

And despite the fact that Catherine has, no doubt, sampled some of the finest cuisine in the world during royal banquets and official visits, she's still a lover of a meal at the local - and her go-to order sounds fit for a princess.

Chef Rody Warot, who previously worked at the Old Boot Inn, shared an insight into what Kate has been known to indulge in at the gastropub, revealing pâté, pasta and a British classic are favourites for the future Queen Consort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness," Chef Rody told People.

"Her favourite [dishes] are the pate on toasted brioche or the roast figs on parma ham with spicy apple chutney, followed by the tiger prawn and wild mushroom linguine," he added, detailing her three-course feast of choice.

While Princess Catherine is known to love keeping fit and healthy with nutritious meals and plenty of sport, it seems that doesn't mean she denies herself dessert - and she's partial to a quintessential British staple we all know and love.

"For the [dessert], her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It's moist and spongy."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dinner time at the Wales family home sounds equally delicious. The Prince and Princess of Wales recently shared some rare details as to what's on the menu for them and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when it comes to their evening meal.

Chatting to BBC Radio 1 hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope back in 2023, Kate revealed that the likes of curry and salmon are typical home-cooked meals.

"It probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that," she shared, when asked what she'd be cooking that night.