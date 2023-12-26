Kate Middleton's favourite Veja trainers are a great deal in the Boxing Day Sale

Kate Middleton's favourite white trainers are on offer for Boxing Day and we love how many options there are in this fantastic sale!

If you are looking for a new pair of shoes, but aren't quite sure which of the best white trainers to invest in, taking a style tip from the Princess of Wales could be a great idea. Princess Catherine has an enviable wardrobe and a fabulous collection of shoes that she wears to a variety of different engagements. Of all her great pieces of footwear, her go-to trainers may be her most trendy and they are already in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2024.

Kate Middleton's favourite white trainers are the Veja Esplars with a gold detailing and finish. The Princess has worn these to several low-key engagements and dresses them up or down depending on the occasion. Vejas sell a wide range of trainers just like the ones owned by the Princess, and some pairs are included in the best Boxing Day Sales of 2023.

So now is a great time to shop if you want to replicate Princess Catherine's look without breaking the bank!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buy Kate Middleton's favourite white trainers

Veja Esplar White/ Platine Trainers Was £120 Now £102.00 | Tower The Esplar, crafted from leather is finished with signature side V logos and ecologically and sustainably sourced materials for the lining, sole unit and laces.

Veja Extra White Petale F, Esplar Trainers, Was £120.00 Now £85.00 | Office The Esplar, crafted from leather is finished with signature side V logos and ecologically and sustainably sourced materials for the lining, sole unit and laces.

Veja V-10 leather sneakers Was £150.00 Now £90.00 | Net-a-Porter Veja's goal is to design stylish sneakers that don't compromise on comfort. This 'V-10' pair is made from supple leather with off-white rubber soles and gold 'V' logos.

Veja Campo Chromefree Leather Extra White Matcha Trainers Was £140.00 Now £112.00 | Daniel Footwear The lace-up upper creates easy wear as well as ensures the perfect fit. The bold suede V brand logo adds detail to the side of the trainers and signature VEJA branding is seen throughout.

The Veja Esplar trainers are a versatile addition to any outfit, with a low-top design that’s incredibly flattering with ankle-grazer jeans or longer trousers. The sleek silhouette elevates these shoes from having an overly sporty feel of classic workout trainers. The sole is made from Amazonian rubber as well as recycled materials, with a leather upper design that combines fashion with durable comfort.

Princess Catherine isn't the only other celebrity to give these shoes her seal of approval, Meghan Markle, Emma Watson, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon are also fans and have been snapped wearing these versatile shoes.