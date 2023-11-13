Kate Middleton's 'sweetly bashful' moment with Prince William on Remembrance Day
The Prince and Princess shared a rather sweet moment at a Remembrance Day event
At a Remembrance Day event over the weekend, Kate Middleton exhibited a "sweetly bashful" nature toward Prince William, according to a body language expert.
On November 11, Prince William and Kate Middleton, wearing the same hat she wore from 2006, attended an event for Remembrance Day at London's famous venue, Royal Albert Hall. At the event, a life-sized bronze statue of both the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip were unveiled, commemorating their dedication to Royal Albert Hall while they were alive.
King Charles, of course, got emotional at this event, seeing the bronze statues of his parents unveiled at the event - but everyone was emotional at the honorable unveiling of the statue, including Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Upon Prince William and Princess Kate's entrance, body language expert Judi James commented on their physicality, proving that Kate had a "sweetly bashful" nature to her.
"There’s a rather sweetly bashful look to William and Kate’s body language here," Judi said, according to The Sun, "with the intense puckering around his mouth forming a suppressed and rather boyish smile, while Kate is almost hiding behind her newly-layered hair."
She said that, with the important unveiling of the statues, the Prince and Princess indicated to not want to draw attention from the King and Queen. "With her hands folded in front of her torso the message seems to be that the couple intend to avoid upstaging the King and Queen at this event with this slightly more self-effacing body language," Judi continued.
However, she did note that the Princess was wearing a very important set of pearls, which she indicated likely paid homage to the late Queen.
"Kate appears to be making a very important and powerful homage to the late Queen though," she said. "Her dress is deceptively simple but apparently chosen to make a feature of the three-strand pearl necklace she is wearing."
Judi continued of the pearls, recalling that although they don't necessarily reflect Kate' usual personal style, it stands to reason that this is why they were all the more significant.
"The pearls don’t look like Kate’s usual personal style but they are the ones worn by the late Queen as a signature statement piece that is immediately associated with her," she noted, adding that Kate's black outfit offered a striking contrast to the white pearls. "Against the plain black fabric the effect is dramatic and is a deliberate and very poignant reminder of her much-loved mother-in-law on a day when she will be badly missed."
Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth | £20 at Amazon
This Sunday Times bestseller offers insights into the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. Reflecting upon her childhood to her later years, Gyles Brandreth met the late monarch multiple times throughout her reign, making this account all the more personal.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Prince William's 'merman' video delights fans as they love 'fit' side to the future King
Prince William's 'merman' video is delighting viewers as the Prince of Wales' athletic side was put on full display
By Laura Harman Published
-
6 benefits of exercise in winter, revealed by the experts
Doctors and personal trainers reveal the benefits of exercise in winter - and some of them are pretty unexpected
By Grace Walsh Published
-
The smart reason we don't see Kate Middleton break this royal beauty rule, according to an expert
It's rare that Princess Catherine breaks this aspect of royal protocol
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton's wind-resistant bangs are down to this affordable trick, according to a royal hair expert
A royal hair expert has revealed the trick behind Kate Middleton's wind-resistant bangs that maintain their shape in blustery weather
By Laura Harman Published
-
The gifts Kate Middleton was just given for George, Charlotte and Louis are so cute - and ideal for a trio
The gifts Kate Middleton was just given at an engagement for her three children are so adorable - and ideal for any parent of three children
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's mountain biking action shots might be the best thing we've seen today - and she even looks fab in a helmet!
Kate Middleton's sporty side was on full display as the royal got stuck into a mountain biking challenge at a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton just wore the Burberry jacket of dreams with flared jeans and £95 earrings
We're in love with this classic designer moment from Princess Catherine
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton's Barbour jacket and Reiss boots are so countryside chic
Kate Middleton's Reiss boots and Barbour jacket were the perfect waterproof combo as the Princess went on a countryside walk
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite food at her go-to cosy pub sounds utterly incredible
Is it fish and chips? Could it be a steak and ale pie? We have Kate's favourite pub foods revealed
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The 'extra privilege' Kate Middleton has earned thanks to her spotless royal record
The Princess of Wales has reportedly earned the right to an extra privilege – proof that following the rules pays off!
By Jack Slater Published