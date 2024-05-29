Kate Middleton's under-the-radar morning outings to 'get her fix' of special thing she 'misses'

Kate Middleton reportedly has a lowkey way of connecting with an old interest that she "misses" and goes under the radar for early morning outings that "nourish" her inner life.

Before the Princess of Wales met Prince William, she was an unknown girl from Berkshire living a life that was a far cry from her royal one - meaning she knows what it's like to step out in public anonymously without being recognised. That's a privilege she doesn't have anymore, as the one of the most well-known women in the world.

So it's little wonder that Catherine has been known to sneak out of Adelaide Cottage and into public places during the least busy times in order to avoid being spotted.

And according to one royal author, the busy mother-of-three likes to "nourish her inner life" by enjoying art, one of her favourite interests, at the crack of dawn.

In The Palace Papers by Tina Brown, it is claimed that Kate was once seen on an early morning outing at a David Hockney exhibition at the Royal Academy. When she was approached by a member of the public, she reportedly explained, "I miss my history of art. It’s what I do to get my fix."

Catherine has long been known to be an art lover and even studied History of Art at St Andrews University in Scotland, where she met Prince William, earning a 2:1 in her degree.

Art certainly isn't Kate's only hobby, though. The future Queen Consort has expressed and demonstrated her love for sports throughout her years in the royal spotlight and regularly wows fans with her skills. She's publicly shown off her tennis prowess, her rugby abilities, rock climbing skills and so much more during official engagements - and seems to be a natural at any sport she takes a whack at.

But it's a freezing cold dip that she seemingly loves most these days, having recently admitted that cold water swimming is a pastime that William doesn't share a love for.

During an appearance on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Kate revealed, "I really, genuinely love all sports. Personally, I love swimming wherever I can. Cold swimming - the colder, the better.

"I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's [saying] 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining. I will go and seek out cold water. I love it."