Kate Middleton left 'mortified' by dad Michael's faux pas at Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales previously revealed Michael Middleton's awkward mistake at Wimbledon that left her 'mortified'
The Princess of Wales was once left "mortified" by her dad Michael Middleton's faux pas during an outing to Wimbledon.
Each year members of the Royal Family descend upon the Royal Box at Wimbledon to watch some exceptional tennis. The Princess of Wales is one of the biggest royal tennis fans of all and became Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Association in 2016. She’s previously showcased her own tennis skills in a game with Roger Federer and her family are just as enthusiastic spectators as she is.
Whilst it’s not known whether Kate will attend this year amid her ongoing treatment for cancer, she has been to Wimbledon regularly in the past and on a few occasions she’s been with her dad Michael. It was on one such occasion that Kate was left "mortified" by Michael’s faux pas - something she later spoke candidly about in 2017.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Revelatory Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson | Was £22, Now £15 on pre-order at Amazon
This new biography of the Princess of Wales is set to be published on 1st August 2024 and reflects upon her beginnings, romance with Prince William and role as future queen Consort. Author Robert Jobson spoke to sources on and off the record and explores how Kate became the woman she is today.
Opening up on the BBC documentary, Our Wimbledon, the Princess reportedly explained that her father had mixed up two tennis playing icons when trying to play it cool. As per The Mirror, Kate supposedly explained that she and Michael had crossed paths with tennis player Tim Henman, whom her dad greeted as Pete Sampras.
"My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play," she said. "My dad said very coolly, 'Hi Pete'. I was mortified!"
Whilst she might have been "mortified" at the time about the inadvertent mix-up, father and daughter might laugh about this now. The Princess of Wales and her father also went on to have another day at Wimbledon together in 2021 where they looked to be having a fabulous time.
It’s also been suggested that Michael and Carole have apparently hosted another legendary tennis player at their own home in Berkshire. The MailOnline previously reported in 2019 that Roger Federer revealed he’d been round to give Prince George a tennis lesson after being questioned about the young royal’s skills.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"At that stage it's all about just touch the ball, it's already good," he claimed. 'Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him."
Roger continued, "I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports … his mum has always enjoyed their tennis … I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time."
It seems that Kate, Michael and Carole’s passion for tennis has been passed down to the next generation.
Last year and the year before Prince George accompanied the Prince and Princess of Wales to watch the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final and looked to be having the time of his life seeing the exciting on-court action unfold.
The Princess of Wales used to watch the championships at home when she was growing up. She told the Our Wimbledon documentary that doing so definitely "inspired" her to take up tennis.
"I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful,” she declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Jen's dressy summer look combined florals, heels and super cool shades
Jen's dressy summer look combined florals, heels and super cool shades
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes combine practicality and style and they’re the perfect stiletto alternative
Carole Middleton wore the same pair of comfy neutral sandals to Wimbledon in 2017 and 2019 and the block heel is an absolute winner
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Wimbledon is making space for a last-minute Kate Middleton appearance - and there's a look we want her to re-wear if she goes
The event's organisers are 'hopeful' that the Princess of Wales will return to Wimbledon for this year's trophy ceremony
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte is ‘taking care’ of mum Kate Middleton and is ‘full of admiration’ for her
Princess Charlotte stood in front of her mother at Trooping the Colour and according to a royal expert their bond is 'particularly important'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's surprising leopard print bag with fiery red dress at Wimbledon was so bold
The Princess of Wales went all-out for Wimbledon 2015 wearing a vibrant red dress and a leopard print clutch that we're still not over
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate and William 'shaken to the core' amid 'testing time' - but they're 'stronger than ever'
The Wales family have faced hard times recently - but a royal expert says that Kate and William's bond is 'stronger than ever'
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton is an expert at heatwave styling and her cherry red halterneck dress and espadrille wedges prove it
The Princess of Wales wore a bright red dress and wedges to watch the polo in 2006 and it's the perfect hot weather combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's action shot of George, Charlotte and Louis for William's 42nd birthday is the best royal family photo we've seen
The Prince of Wales's 42nd birthday photo features his three children and it's a fun departure from the royal pictures we usually see
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles’s special ‘protocol change’ for Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour is so moving
King Charles could have reportedly made a change to the balcony appearance for the Princess of Wales in line with his 'preference'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's adorable nickname for Prince Louis will warm your heart
The royal family love a nickname and Prince Louis' is the sweetest yet
By Lauren Hughes Published