Kate Middleton ‘had her heart set on’ this wedding look but ended up ‘compromising’ after royal hints

The Princess of Wales reportedly “had her heart set on” this wedding look but ended up “compromising” after royal hints.

Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 captured the world’s attention and out of all of Kate’s dresses her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding gown with its almost nine foot long train is still perhaps her most iconic. The future Queen Consort went for a traditional look for her big day that incorporated a veil secured over her glossy brunette waves with one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras - the Cartier Halo Tiara. However, whilst many of us likely couldn’t imagine her wedding look being any different, it’s been claimed Kate “had her heart set on” another hairstyle before “compromising”.

On her wedding day Kate opted for a classic half up half down hairstyle which not only looked beautifully elegant, but allowed her diamond oak leaf and acorn earrings and the intricate lace bodice of her dress to be showcased. According to royal reporter Ashley Pearson, the hairstyle the Princess of Wales originally wanted, though, was a fully down look.

As reported by Hello!, Ashley previously opened up on the documentary, William & Kate: The Journey, about how the change in hairstyle came about and suggested that the Princess of Wales apparently went against some royal advice.

"Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion,” Ashley alleged. “However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls”.

The journalist described this as the Princess of Wales “favourite way to wear” her hair and expressed a belief that this style is Prince William’s favourite too.

Ultimately, Ashley claimed that they “ended up compromising on her look” and went for the half-up half-down style instead. James Pryce at Richard Ward Salon was responsible for creating the final look and afterwards he revealed to The Telegraph exactly how much attention went into creating this gorgeous look.

"We came up with a unique concept for securing it. We backcombed the top to create a foundation for the tiara to sit around, then did a tiny plait in the middle and sewed it on. I've never seen anything like it in my life,” he said.

But although Kate “had her heart set on” having her hair loose on her wedding day, intriguingly having her tresses loose at official occasions is something Kate seems to be phasing out. In recent years especially, she’s tended to favour a chic chignon for public events such as the Commonwealth Day Service, Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter Day.

It’s not clear exactly why she has made the move to wear her hair up so much more, but fashion stylist Miranda Holder told woman&home that the senior royal’s style has “evolved” along with her royal role.

“The previous soft tumbling curls are more reminiscent of the younger Kate in her formative royal years,” she declared. “Kate has evolved, so has her role, and so has her hair. The up-do symbolises a more serious, assertive and confident side of Kate, and whilst incredibly flattering, depicts a more professional image for the Princess.”

The Princess of Wales' up-dos are always an incredibly elegant choice for a senior royal, though if wearing her hair down is indeed her "favourite" then it's lovely she still gets to do this a lot at day-to-day engagements.