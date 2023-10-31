Kate Middleton ‘had her heart set on’ this wedding look but ended up ‘compromising’ after royal hints
The Princess of Wales reportedly had another hairstyle in mind for her big day that was her 'favourite' way to wear her hair...
The Princess of Wales reportedly “had her heart set on” this wedding look but ended up “compromising” after royal hints.
Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 captured the world’s attention and out of all of Kate’s dresses her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding gown with its almost nine foot long train is still perhaps her most iconic. The future Queen Consort went for a traditional look for her big day that incorporated a veil secured over her glossy brunette waves with one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras - the Cartier Halo Tiara. However, whilst many of us likely couldn’t imagine her wedding look being any different, it’s been claimed Kate “had her heart set on” another hairstyle before “compromising”.
The Making of a Royal Romance by Katie Nicholl | £6.11 at Amazon
Published in 2011, this provides a fascinating insight into the lives of Prince William and Kate. It reflects back on her childhood, her close family and her romance with the future King. The book goes up to the preparations for the couple's fairytale wedding and also focuses on their life in Wales together.
On her wedding day Kate opted for a classic half up half down hairstyle which not only looked beautifully elegant, but allowed her diamond oak leaf and acorn earrings and the intricate lace bodice of her dress to be showcased. According to royal reporter Ashley Pearson, the hairstyle the Princess of Wales originally wanted, though, was a fully down look.
As reported by Hello!, Ashley previously opened up on the documentary, William & Kate: The Journey, about how the change in hairstyle came about and suggested that the Princess of Wales apparently went against some royal advice.
"Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion,” Ashley alleged. “However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls”.
The journalist described this as the Princess of Wales “favourite way to wear” her hair and expressed a belief that this style is Prince William’s favourite too.
Ultimately, Ashley claimed that they “ended up compromising on her look” and went for the half-up half-down style instead. James Pryce at Richard Ward Salon was responsible for creating the final look and afterwards he revealed to The Telegraph exactly how much attention went into creating this gorgeous look.
"We came up with a unique concept for securing it. We backcombed the top to create a foundation for the tiara to sit around, then did a tiny plait in the middle and sewed it on. I've never seen anything like it in my life,” he said.
But although Kate “had her heart set on” having her hair loose on her wedding day, intriguingly having her tresses loose at official occasions is something Kate seems to be phasing out. In recent years especially, she’s tended to favour a chic chignon for public events such as the Commonwealth Day Service, Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter Day.
It’s not clear exactly why she has made the move to wear her hair up so much more, but fashion stylist Miranda Holder told woman&home that the senior royal’s style has “evolved” along with her royal role.
“The previous soft tumbling curls are more reminiscent of the younger Kate in her formative royal years,” she declared. “Kate has evolved, so has her role, and so has her hair. The up-do symbolises a more serious, assertive and confident side of Kate, and whilst incredibly flattering, depicts a more professional image for the Princess.”
The Princess of Wales' up-dos are always an incredibly elegant choice for a senior royal, though if wearing her hair down is indeed her "favourite" then it's lovely she still gets to do this a lot at day-to-day engagements.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'wisely concerned' about this for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William are worried about 'overexposure' when it comes to their children
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
How to wake up early in the morning in winter: 11 tips for a more productive start to the day
Knowing how to wake up early in the morning in winter can be a challenge. Here, two sleep doctors reveal the best tips to try
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Kate Middleton's timeless autumn staple that you probably have in your wardrobe already, revealed by a fashion expert
This Parisian chic staple is a go-to for Princess Catherine
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
James Middleton and wife Alizée welcome first baby as Middleton family grows
The Princess of Wales' brother and sister-in-law have been photographed pushing a pram in London's Notting Hill
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The trainer brand Princess Eugenie loves that Kate Middleton doesn’t wear - and we need a pair right now!
Princess Eugenie's shared several pictures that revealed her love for this iconic trainer brand though we've not seen Kate wear them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Are the Royal Family allowed to dress up for Halloween and do they celebrate it?
Halloween 2023 is approaching and you might be wondering if the Prince and Princess of Wales or their kids will dress up for the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s back-in-the-day staple boots need to make their way into your wardrobe this autumn
The Princess of Wales used to really favour this chic boot style and it's stood the test of time as she still wears it to this day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite Reiss blazer is finally back in stock and we need it for autumn layering
Don't walk, run - Kate Middleton's Reiss blazer is finally available to shop...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton interrupts half-term break with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to share comforting message
The Princess of Wales has taken time out of her half-term break with her children to post a personal message we can all relate to
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s nail-biting moment she won’t be able to avoid this weekend
The Princess of Wales is facing an anxious time and it could mean she briefly interrupts the half-term break to send a sweet message
By Emma Shacklock Published