Kate Middleton’s foodie compromise for Prince William that we bet she'd make for King Charles
The Princess of Wales has developed a way to keep everyone happy when she makes a signature dish and it involves tweaking the method
Catherine, Princess of Wales makes a special foodie compromise to one of her favourite dishes for Prince William and we suspect she might do the same for King Charles.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have extensive skillsets, from their prowess at different sports to public speaking, but it’s Kate who’s said to be the more talented chef in their household. Prince William has been candid in the past about his "angst" fuelled attempts to impress his wife with elaborate meals in the early days of their relationship. The future King also described the Princess of Wales as a "very good cook" during a visit to Slough in 2023, whilst reflecting that he does a "bit of cooking" and is great at breakfasts and steaks.
Kate has a number of dishes that are go-tos at Adelaide Cottage when she’s cooking for her family, but she once admitted that she makes a foodie compromise on one dish for Prince William. The couple discussed what was likely going to be on the menu when they returned home from an appearance on BBC Radio 1 in 2023.
Asked by hosts Vick Hope and Jordan North what they’d be eating that night, Prince William said that he wouldn’t be cooking and thought it would "probably be a curry, won’t it tonight?"
"So you’re looking to me?" Kate responded, before going on to agree their evening meal "probably [would] be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that".
Both the Prince and Princess of Wales - like so many of us - love a good curry, but whilst Kate enjoys hot ones, her husband of 13-years good-humouredly confessed he "can’t do too much spice" and joked it makes him "start sweating".
"Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," the future Queen explained.
Kate’s foodie compromise for Prince William is very thoughtful and ensures that the final meal is enjoyed by them both with their different spice preferences. Curries are something that she seems to go to as a quick and delicious dish and if she ever makes it for King Charles, we predict that she might have to make the same adaptation for him.
According to Hello!, King Charles reportedly shared his own curry preferences during a discussion with Deirdre Costigan, the Labour MP for Ealing Southall. His Majesty met with newly-elected members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords on 29th January and after the event, Deirdre opened up about their talk.
"So I said, I’m from Ealing Southall, and straight away he knew it was Little India, and he talked about his love of curries," she claimed, before revealing that King Charles apparently doesn't like them "too strong".
This remark seems to suggest that His Majesty shares Prince William’s preference for curries that are on the milder side rather than very spicy. The Princess of Wales would likely have to make sure she added her own “extra spice” at the end if she ever makes a curry for her father-in-law, just as she does for her husband.
One other family favourite meal that’s easy to adjust to suit different tastes is something Kate has made with her kids - homemade pizza. When she was pregnant with Prince Louis in 2018, she reportedly revealed during a visit to St Luke’s Community Centre that she’d made her own pizza dough from scratch before.
"I've done that with George and Charlotte - making pizza dough," she declared. "They love it because they can get their hands messy."
