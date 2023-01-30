Kate Middleton 'delighted' to be joined by 'well-known faces' for exciting new project about longtime passion

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has written a powerful letter announcing that she is 'delighted' to launch an exciting new project with 'well-known faces' this week.

Kate Middleton has launched a new campaign in support of Early Childhood Education, revealing on Sunday that she will be joined by 'well-known faces' for the upcoming project.

The Princess of Wales first established the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 to 'drive awareness and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years.'

Kate Middleton will be joined by 'well-known faces' for the launch of her new project about Early Childhood Education this week, it has been revealed.

The Princess of Wales announced the exciting venture on Sunday, taking to the campaign's official website to outline its upcoming plans with a powerful letter.

"This week, I am delighted to reveal The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will launch a major new awareness raising campaign, highlighting the critical importance the first five years of our lives have on shaping the adults we become," the 41-year-old wrote.

The royal update comes just a month after Kate was praised by MP Robin Walker for 'shining light on early years development' through her work in this area.

The princess went on to highlight the importance of nurturing cognitive growth in 'very early childhood', explaining that "our brains develop at an amazing rate – faster than any other time of our lives" during these first few years.

"Our experiences, relationships, and surroundings at that young age, shape the rest of our lives," she continued. "It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live."

Kate, who established The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (opens in new tab) in June 2021, went on to reveal she is "absolutely determined" that the "long-term campaign" will change how society tends to invest "much more of our time and energy on later life."

"It will start by highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why these years matter so much in terms of shaping who we become," the princess explained, before revealing that she will welcome a "remarkable group of experts" and "well-known faces from music, sports and television" to push forward the message.

"We all need to know the critical importance of our early childhood. They really are years like no other in our lives," the royal added. I urge everyone reading this, to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children."

Kate signed off the call to action with the strong statement, "Because healthy, happy children shape a healthy, happy future" and her signature, 'Catherine.'