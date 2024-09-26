Kate Middleton has an adorable source of support to 'take her mind off things' during tough times

The Princess of Wales’s brother, James Middleton' has shared details of the adorable source of support that Catherine has likely been leaning on during recent tough times.

The Princess of Wales recently confirmed that she’s "completed" cancer treatment, six months after she first bravely made her diagnosis public. In the heartfelt video filmed by Will Warr, Kate explained that her "path to healing and full recovery" is a long one, but she is "looking forward" to undertaking a few engagements "when [she] can".

She also described the last nine months as "incredibly tough" and it’s clear from the family focus in this poignant video how much Prince William, their children and the Middleton family have been an immense source of support for her. Now Kate’s brother James has suggested that there’s someone else who could’ve been helping to take her "mind off" things and give her comfort - the family’s beloved cocker spaniel Orla.

Prince William and Kate are believed to have welcomed Orla in 2020 and the Princess has been pictured taking the adorable canine companion to watch the future King play polo. Orla is a much-loved family member and James believes she’s likely been "doing her job" to support Kate.

Opening up about his own experience of dogs helping him through difficult times, James told Hello! that he’s "certain" Orla has been supporting his sister and her family.

"I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something. So I'm certain that, for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family," he explained.

Spaniel Orla is the daughter of one of James’s own spaniels, Luna, and was a special gift to Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Wales family had previously owned another spaniel, Lupo, who passed away in November 2020.

He appeared briefly in the Prince and Princess of Wales’s 10th wedding anniversary video which was also filmed by Will Warr. Lupo also sat happily alongside the couple in the first official pictures of Prince George that were shared with the world, showing how integral their pets are to the Wales’s family life.

It’s heart-warming to think that as well as having her nearest and dearest rallying round her, Kate could also have Orla helping to support her at home at Adelaide Cottage.

It was also likely a huge source of comfort for the Princess of Wales that her family were living close by in Berkshire. James reflected that the Middletons are "certainly a close family that goes through things together", adding, "That was the experience I had during my challenges, and I certainly feel like it’s something that her [Catherine's] family and our family are doing too."

The Princess of Wales herself has always remarked upon how tight-knit her family is and shared during her and Prince William’s engagement interview in 2010 that she hoped for a "happy" family of her own in the future too.

"Yes. [Family is] very important to me," she responded. "And I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves. Because they've been great over the years - helping me with difficult times. We see a lot of each other and they are very, very dear to me."

Throughout this year, the Middletons have no doubt been there for Kate like never before and in her recent video and the accompanying message, Her Royal Highness revealed how everything she’s gone through has made her appreciate her loved ones even more.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she declared.