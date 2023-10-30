James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet's newborn baby boy brings a special first for Carole and Michael Middleton

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet's baby marks a special first for Carole and Michael Middleton, who were previously yet to have a grandchild that will carry on the family name.

Last week, James Middleton and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, confirmed the news that they had welcomed their first baby boy, and later revealed his unique name, Inigo Middleton.

While James is the youngest of Carole and Michael's brood of three to welcome a child, his son will be the first to inherit the Middleton name.

Princess Catherine's children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - all have the last name 'Wales', taking after their dad's new title, the Prince of Wales.

While Catherine and James's sister Pippa's children - Arthur, Grace and Rose - have taken their father's surname, 'Matthews'.

James Middleton announced the happy news on Instagram two days ago, sharing a sweet picture of little Inigo's hand holding a small pendant of James' beloved pet dog, Ella, who sadly passed away earlier in the year.

James captioned the adorable picture, "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.



"We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly.

"The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)"

James then added, "We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS."

James and Alizée married in 2021 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France with the whole Middleton family in attendance.

The couple share a love of dogs, with James's Instagram page full of sweet snaps of their seven pet pooches. While James calls himself a 'dog dad' on his Instagram page, Inigo is their first child together.

The new baby boy is the seventh grandchild for James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. We're sure Christmas is a busy one for the Middleton clan!

Congratulations to the happy couple.