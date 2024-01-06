Heart-breaking reason Queen Elizabeth never followed Twelfth Night traditions
The late Queen would buck the tradition of Twelfth Night for the most touching of reasons
Wherever people celebrate Christmas, the chances are the decorations will be taken down today (January 6).
Marking the twelfth day of Christmas, January 6 (or sometimes the evening of January 5, depending on how you count the days) is also known as Twelfth Night and is traditionally when people are expected to bring down the Christmas tree and other festive décor, or risk bad luck.
However, despite being known for her commitment to traditions, the late Queen Elizabeth II would always ignore this and choose to keep the Sandringham Christmas decorations up for longer. A lot longer.
Many sources suggest the decorations were kept all the way until February 6.
The reason, though, isn’t just that Her Majesty loved the festivities. For the late Queen, staying in Sandringham with all the trappings and delights of the festive season until the anniversary of the date she officially became monarch was her way of remembering her father, and perhaps a simpler time in her own life.
Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth | £17 at Amazon
This Sunday Times bestseller offers insights into the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. Reflecting upon her childhood to her later years, Gyles Brandreth met the late monarch multiple times throughout her reign, making this account all the more personal.
The Queen’s father, George VI, died when he was just 56 years old, on February 6, 1952. The young Princess Elizabeth wasn’t in the country for her father’s passing, rushing back to London after receiving the news, and returning to her homeland as Queen.
This touching tradition was observed by the late Queen for the majority of her historic 70 year reign, but recent reports suggest that King Charles may break with it.
It’s thought the King will spend most of January in Scotland as he cements his own traditions and customs. The King and Queen Camilla did remain in Sandringham until at least New Year’s Eve though, with Camilla’s wintry accessory and sky blue outfit delighting fans at the end of year church service.
Reports suggest the couple were expected to fly up to Aberdeenshire to spend the next few weeks at Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate, where they enjoyed their honeymoon.
The late Queen choosing to keep the Christmas cheer longer than most isn’t the only touching way she would try to make the festive season special in honour of her father.
At Sandringham, it is reported she would do her best to create authentic family moments, choosing to eschew the grander spectacles of the likes of Buckingham Palace for more low-key, DIY decorations.
As mentioned on the official royal website, members of the royal family “usually put the final touches on their Christmas tree” when together in Sandringham.
Her Majesty would also follow the tradition set by her father (and his father before him), choosing to gift a total of about 1500 Christmas puddings to her staff, including palace personnel, police, and Post Office workers.
Each pudding - a spiced fruit cake - came with a personal greeting card from both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
32 ways to style a white shirt that prove why it’s a wardrobe staple
Wondering how to style a white shirt? 32 times street stylers demonstrated this is a wardrobe must-have
By Jazzria Harris Published
-
32 of the best 70s hairstyles as seen on celebrities
From the shag haircut to the Afro and feathered layers, these are the most iconic 70s hairstyles seen on celebrities
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘typically thoughtful’ act of generosity which helped heal Hollywood star
The late Queen Elizabeth’s ‘thoughtful’ act helped a Hollywood star recover from a life-threatening accident
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Elizabeth had the most incredible way of doing her Christmas shopping – and we couldn’t be more jealous
Queen Elizabeth’s ingenious way of doing her Christmas shopping is truly enviable
By Jack Slater Published
-
The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free-for-all' sounds surprisingly unroyal
The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free-for-all' is apparently one of their established festive traditions and it happens on Christmas Eve
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The controversial Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of
There's apparently a Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of putting on their Christmas trees and you might not have noticed
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s shared Christmas tradition to make the festive season extra special
Carole Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s shared tradition at Christmas showcases how much their family means to them and it's so sweet
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's bizarre royal rule Princess Eugenie can't even break at her parents' house
Queen Elizabeth's bizarre royal rule is something Princess Eugenie rebels against at home but reportedly can't break at her parents' house
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Harry follows in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as he takes on special honour in Canada
Prince Harry followed in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as he and the Duchess of Sussex were special guests at a Canadian Sporting event
By Laura Harman Published
-
The utterly hilarious remark the Queen made of King Charles when he was first born
King Charles turns 75 years old today - and we're still thinking about this funny comment the Queen made of him
By Madeline Merinuk Published