Exclusive: King Charles's second royal Christmas set to be 'boisterous affair' so family 'feel at ease' without late Queen

This year will mark the second time King Charles has hosted Christmas celebrations as head of the royal family, continuing the late Queen Elizabeth II's traditions of getting together at Sandringham for the festivities.

And a royal expert says that the yuletide celebrations are set to be even more fun-filled for members of The Firm this year. The new monarch is expected to make sure there's fun in the air for royals young and old, in order to make sure the family feels comfortable in the absence of the late Queen, who was known for sticking to festive traditions at her Norfolk home.

And it's thought that invitations will be extended to everyone, from those set to follow Charles in the royal line of succession to extended family members, such as Sarah Ferguson, who has been hailed a 'vibrant' addition to Christmas.

Speaking to woman&home, royal expert Jennie Bond explains, "He wants to put people at their ease and finds that laughter always helps. And that’s one reason why Christmas for the Royal Family under his reign is likely to be a slightly more relaxed and boisterous affair than in the time of the late Queen."

Of course, years of Christmases spent with Queen Elizabeth II were far from boring, with Jennie recalling some of the fun-filled moments the royals enjoyed with Her Majesty.

"Not that Elizabeth suffered from a sense of humour by-pass: she thoroughly enjoyed the daft gifts the family traditionally exchange on Christmas Eve…the more useless, the better," Jennie added.

"She was said to have loved a plastic, singing sea bass given to her once by Prince Harry. And both she and Charles saw the funny side of a white leather loo seat gifted to him by his sister, the Princess Royal."

And while King Charles is expected to host a looser and more lively Christmas for his nearest and dearest at Sandringham, the most beloved of the Queen's favourite moments will not be forgotten about.

"That tradition - of outdoing one another with absurd presents — will continue. Indeed the King has already shown that he’s in no hurry to make radical changes to the way his mother ran the royal ship," Jennie said.

"It’s just that because Queen Elizabeth was held in such awe, even by her own family, the celebrations hosted by Charles and Camilla might seem a fraction more informal and free-flowing."

