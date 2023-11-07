Exclusive: King Charles's second royal Christmas set to be 'boisterous affair' so family 'feel at ease' without late Queen
King Charles is set to host his second Christmas as monarch
This year will mark the second time King Charles has hosted Christmas celebrations as head of the royal family, continuing the late Queen Elizabeth II's traditions of getting together at Sandringham for the festivities.
And a royal expert says that the yuletide celebrations are set to be even more fun-filled for members of The Firm this year. The new monarch is expected to make sure there's fun in the air for royals young and old, in order to make sure the family feels comfortable in the absence of the late Queen, who was known for sticking to festive traditions at her Norfolk home.
And it's thought that invitations will be extended to everyone, from those set to follow Charles in the royal line of succession to extended family members, such as Sarah Ferguson, who has been hailed a 'vibrant' addition to Christmas.
Speaking to woman&home, royal expert Jennie Bond explains, "He wants to put people at their ease and finds that laughter always helps. And that’s one reason why Christmas for the Royal Family under his reign is likely to be a slightly more relaxed and boisterous affair than in the time of the late Queen."
Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson | £9.23 at Amazon
Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.
Of course, years of Christmases spent with Queen Elizabeth II were far from boring, with Jennie recalling some of the fun-filled moments the royals enjoyed with Her Majesty.
"Not that Elizabeth suffered from a sense of humour by-pass: she thoroughly enjoyed the daft gifts the family traditionally exchange on Christmas Eve…the more useless, the better," Jennie added.
"She was said to have loved a plastic, singing sea bass given to her once by Prince Harry. And both she and Charles saw the funny side of a white leather loo seat gifted to him by his sister, the Princess Royal."
And while King Charles is expected to host a looser and more lively Christmas for his nearest and dearest at Sandringham, the most beloved of the Queen's favourite moments will not be forgotten about.
"That tradition - of outdoing one another with absurd presents — will continue. Indeed the King has already shown that he’s in no hurry to make radical changes to the way his mother ran the royal ship," Jennie said.
"It’s just that because Queen Elizabeth was held in such awe, even by her own family, the celebrations hosted by Charles and Camilla might seem a fraction more informal and free-flowing."
Read Jennie Bond's full insight into this year's royal Christmas in the December issue of woman&home, available now.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
Queen Camilla pairs iconic coronation dress with magnificent tiara she’s never worn before in honour of major royal milestone
Queen Camilla just made her debut wearing one of Queen Elizabeth's most spectacular tiaras and paired it with her coronation gown
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain adds splash of zesty lime green to her look in statement blazer paired with cosy Mango coat
Queen Letizia's statement blazer added the perfect splash of colour to her all-black ensemble as she stepped out in Denmark
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles's 'twinge in his heart' as Prince Harry turns down invitation to very special occasion
King Charles's 'twinge in his heart' has been revealed as Prince Harry rejects his recent invitation to a family celebration
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles’ weekly ritual with Prince William he used to have with both his ‘darling boys’
King Charles' weekly ritual is incredibly heart-warming but it seems it might not necessarily have continued with Prince Harry too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles’s ongoing ‘mocking’ joke he loved is actually pretty hilarious
Even King Charles has made some sly quips over the years
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
King Charles's just said the sweetest thing about Kate Middleton and it says so much about their bond
King Charles highlighted his affection for Kate Middleton in a rare moment of public affection during a speech in Nairobi
By Laura Harman Published
-
The 'vibrant addition' to King Charles's Christmas plans he would be 'heartless' not to invite
It would be 'heartless' for King Charles to exclude this member of The Firm from his Christmas plans
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The 'elephant in the room' set to cause 'great sadness' for King Charles this Christmas
King Charles is set to be tainted with sadness over something in particular, according to a royal expert
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
King Charles is walking a 'tightrope' in Kenya as he plans to 'acknowledge painful aspects of history' during trip
King Charles is walking a 'tightrope' in Kenya experts claim as the King prepares to celebrate the country's 60 years of independence
By Laura Harman Published
-
The special item King Charles will ‘certainly’ be taking to Kenya to deal with ‘pain’
King Charles is reportedly 'fastidious' about what gets packed for trips and according to an expert this item could be on the list for Kenya
By Emma Shacklock Published