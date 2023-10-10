Duchess Sophie's colourful bluebell dress and go-to espadrilles you can still buy were the perfect combo in Ethiopia
Duchess Sophie's colourful bluebell dress and favourite espadrilles were the perfect informal but put-together ensemble in Ethiopia
Duchess Sophie's colourful bluebell dress was the perfect summer-style look as the royal stepped out in Ethiopia for an engagement close to her height.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has been snapped in Ethiopia for an important visit. The royal is visiting Ethiopia as a Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. This is a cause close to the Duchess's heart as her eldest daughter Louise had to undergo two intensive eye surgeries as a child to correct her vision.
On Sunday, October 8, Duchess Sophie visited Sabacare IDP Camp. The camp has a population of over 16,000 Internally Displaced Persons, the majority of whom are women and girls.
For the engagement, the Duchess wore a bright electric blue dress that was detailed with orange, red and lilac flowers. The midi dress has a tiered skirt, blouson sleeves, and a deep slit neckline which was a perfectly fashionable yet demure look. The ME+EM dress is still available to purchase in-store, and there is a shorter version also available for those who want to show off their legs. There are other similar dresses that are also sold at similar brands, for those who are looking to spend a little less than Her Royal Highness.
In addition to this dress, Duchess Sophie wore her favourite summer espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers. The Duchess has been seen wearing the High ‘Catalina’ Cotton Espadrilles in Stone which are available for £129.
Fans loved this look from the Duchess and many flocked to social media to complement her style. "Perfect dress for this visit and she looks great 🙌" said one commenter on Instagram. "The dress is perfect for the occasion and the espadrilles work well too," said another. "Beautiful photos of The Duchess of Edinburgh!" said another simply.
ME+EM
RPR: £295
A bold, electric blue acts as the backdrop to a series of scattered floral motifs in orange, green, and red to create our bespoke Bluebell print covering this slim midi dress crafted from lightweight crepe.
ME+EM
RPR: £275
Celebrated on this swing dress's satin fabric, our bespoke Bluebell print in a blend of orange, green and red set on an electric-blue backdrop introduces bold, confident colour to your summer wardrobe and revives your autumn one thanks to its long-sleeved silhouette.
Aspiga
RPR: £190
The perfect dress for AM to PM wearing. Ana will take you anywhere with its beautiful digital floral print on a soft and floaty viscose georgette base. With a shirred waist band and delicate layered tiers, it's the ultimate in feminine dressing.
