Duchess Sophie's surprisingly sassy Wimbledon clutch proved having fun with accessories is key
The Duchess of Edinburgh brought out a bold slogan clutch bag for Wimbledon 2019 and it shows what an impact accessories can make
Duchess Sophie wore a surprisingly sassy Wimbledon clutch back in 2019 and it proved that having fun with accessories is key.
There’s nothing quite like Wimbledon fashion to get you in the mood to bring out your summer favourites and style them up in fun new ways. This year’s championships has already seen some stand-out looks from attendees, though reflecting back on previous years often gives us just as much inspiration. Back in 2019, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended Wimbledon Day 9 carrying a surprisingly sassy clutch bag that reminds us all to have fun with your occasionwear outfits. It might be easy to only fill your summer capsule wardrobe with neutral pieces and whilst they are must-haves, having some fun accessories is such a game-changer.
Duchess Sophie’s bag had an incredibly simple shape with a flapover detail that bore the iconic message, ‘I’m not saying I am wonderwoman. I’m just saying that no one has ever seen me and wonderwoman in the same place’. Having such a prominent message on the front of a handbag is a bold choice and rather a sassy accessory for a senior royal.
Shop Slogan Clutch Bags
This is the perfect fun bag for any ABBA or dance enthusiasts in your life and is immaculately beaded for a stand-out finish. It has gunmetal hardware and a zip fastening and is an accessory that will really get people talking.
This is a clutch bag that's perfect for the summer with its fiery orange tones and 'fiesta' embroidery. For an extra luxurious touch it's fully lined and has playful tassel details on the gold-toned zip.
Shop Duchess Sophie's Wimbledon Look
This tea dress can easily be dressed up with heeled sandals or espadrilles or dressed down with a pair of classic white trainers. The abstract print is very striking and it has a midaxi length and ruched short sleeves. Add a denim jacket over the top on cooler days and you're good to go.
This might not have a floral pattern but the angel sleeves and flowing skirt are similar to Duchess Sophie's gorgeous blue dress if you want to emulate her look. It's made from high quality satin in a periwinkle blue and this would look amazing with metallic sandals and a crossbody bag.
However, it had such a sense of fun about it and this was echoed in the rest of the design with the bright silver base and sky blue flap. The contrast was striking and the silver brought out the silver-grey lettering of the message even more. It’s not known where the Duchess of Edinburgh picked up this particular bag and it’s possible she could’ve had it personalised. It was a radical departure from the sleek top handle bags and classic clutches we often see her and her fellow royals wear and it showcased her playful side.
Duchess Sophie clearly isn’t afraid to push her fashion boundaries every now and again and it’s always worth adding a statement bag into your collection ready for when you want to give a simple look a fun twist. Duchess Sophie’s sassy clutch bag at Wimbledon was the perfect accompaniment to her Peter Pilotto royal blue dress.
It had a pattern of abstract flowers and leaves running across it in shades of petal pink, turquoise and grey-black. The midi length and angel sleeves made this dress so elegant and whilst the shades of blue weren’t the same as the flap of her bag, they complemented each other well.
For a casual family gathering at her Bagshot Park home she could easily have dressed this piece down with her best white trainers though here she opted for summery white Mary Jane heels. Duchess Sophie secured her golden hair in a French twist and wore a simple pair of diamond earrings and a silver-toned watch to finish off her look.
Unlike the Princess of Wales who’s regularly attended the championships over the years, Duchess Sophie has been to Wimbledon less frequently. It’s possible she could attend Wimbledon 2024 and whilst she hasn’t been spotted with her fun wonderwoman slogan clutch bag since 2019, we live in hope it could get another outing at some point in the future.
This bag is unusual for the royals but Duchess Sophie shares her love of playful bags with her sister-in-law Queen Camilla. Her Majesty was photographed in 2015 carrying a clutch shaped like a tin of Heinz Baked Beans from the brand The Rodnik Band that was covered in stunning sequins. If you haven't considered adding a statement bag to your collection you might well find yourself inspired by these two royal clutches.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
