Duchess Sophie offers rare insight on her role as Royal Family's 'secret weapon'

Since marrying Prince Edward in 1999, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has consistently been praised as a reliable and under-the-radar asset to the Royal Family. She's one of those royals who quietly undertakes a large number of engagements and raises awareness for important issues close to her heart.

In recent years, she's stepped up more than ever to support the monarchy and is considered something of a secret weapon for the Royal Family. However, in a new interview during her poignant visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this month, the Duchess herself has questioned this particular moniker.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, she joked, "It’s all very well being a secret weapon but if no one knows, maybe it's too secret."

Reflecting upon her response, woman&home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock, believes that Sophie's words, whilst light-hearted, serve as an important reminder.

"Duchess Sophie is committed to championing charities and organisations. For her to raise their profile, it makes sense that she hopes her work is not entirely "secret", as it helps make the public aware of their vital work," she says.

Revealing that she doesn’t see herself as being in a "frontline position", Duchess Sophie declared, "Admittedly there are fewer working members of the family these days so I suppose more and more are becoming less secretive."

Since becoming monarch in 2022, King Charles hasn't appointed any additional working royals to carry out duties on behalf of the monarchy. There are currently just 11 of them, making Duchess Sophie's engagements all the more noticeable, like she mentioned.

"I just wonder what they are going to describe me as next," she quipped.

Titles - including unofficial ones like "secret weapon" - were another topic the Duchess of Edinburgh touched on during her interview. When asked about taking on her current title in March 2023 and no longer being referred to as the Countess of Wessex, Sophie joked, "I quite liked her."

The Duchess of Edinburgh title might now be most famously associated with her, but it previously belonged to Sophie's late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. Not everyone will have been aware of this, as it wasn't used after she ascended the throne, though as the wife of the Duke of Edinburgh she took on the feminine form of his title.

Duchess Sophie revealed, "It was quite large shoes to fill. For me it was quite an emotional thing to sort of step into her shoes. It felt like quite a big moment."

Proving why - despite her objections - she continues to be a valuable asset to the monarchy, she wrapped up the interview reaffirming just how committed she feels to serving king and country.

"My role and my husband’s role is to support the King, as it was to support the Queen, and we are fortunate because we are able to not be in a front and center role," she said. "We are there to support and that will continue."