Duchess Sophie’s khaki trench coat dress is the perfect autumn layering piece - if you haven’t embraced muted greens yet you soon will

Duchess Sophie’s khaki trench coat dress from 2023 is still the perfect autumn layering piece and if you haven’t embraced muted greens yet you soon will.

At this time of year with the unpredictable weather, layering couldn’t be more key and for many of us that’s one of the best parts of dressing for autumn. It opens up so many possibilities and means we can get more wear out of our autumn capsule wardrobe items - including many of our midi dresses. Wearing a neutral long-sleeved top, lightweight jumper or a T-shirt underneath can give them an autumnal twist.

This works especially well with sleeveless dresses and even if you don’t have one in your wardrobe right now, it’s well worth adding one if you’re as entranced as we are by Duchess Sophie’s khaki trench coat dress from last year. The Duchess of Edinburgh is a fan of the best British clothing brands and wore this Alexander McQueen midi dress to the grand opening of the Charfleet Book Bindery in Canvey Island, Essex.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Charfleet Book Bindery)

Shop Muted Green Belted Dresses

Karen Millen Tailored Dress Was £199, Now £80 at Karen Millen This midi dress also comes in a pale beige colourway, though olive green and khaki are hugely on-trend this autumn/winter - and are so wearable too! This dress has a shirt-style design with long lapels and a waist belt that give it a smart feel. Dress down with a pair of trainers or up with heeled boots. Reiss Green Utility Dress Was £148, Now £98 at Reiss Crafted from a cotton blend fabric that has a slight stretch to it, this dress is a gorgeous piece that can be worn as it is, or with a long-sleeved top or jumper underneath on colder days. The pencil silhouette is timeless and the muted tone of this green makes it perfect for styling with other earthy neutral shades. Caslon Belted Dress £72.24 at Nordstrom Not everyone will be a fan of a more tailored or utility-style belted dress and this one is the perfect, more flowy alternative. It falls to just above the knee with a tiered skirt, and the sage colour is very similar to that of Duchess Sophie's trench dress. The belt is removable and the long sleeves have smocked cuffs.

As we enter the new season we can’t help thinking back to this outfit as it was a masterclass in how to layer and the sage-khaki green tone of her dress is also great for autumn. Right now earthy shades like olive green, burnt orange and chocolate brown are having a resurgence in popularity, in line with the autumnal colours of the great outdoors. Khaki green is particularly on-trend for autumn 2024 and Duchess Sophie’s look showed how easy this hue is to style.

It’s muted enough to be very versatile and works so well with other neutrals, including paler colours like white and cream. On this occasion the senior royal wore a boat-neck white T-shirt underneath and the combination was understated yet so stunning. The top made the green really pop and the dress had a trench-coat style to it, with formal lapels and a tie waist belt.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Charfleet Book Bindery)

If you’re looking to accentuate your waist with your clothing then it’s worth considering pieces which have belts, or expanding your belt collection, as they are a brilliantly flattering accessory for this. The belt on Duchess Sophie’s dress also added more structure alongside the lapels, which then contrasted beautifully with the flowing A-line skirt which was almost maxi-length.

This blend of femininity and tailoring makes this such a special piece and although she could easily have tied in the white T-shirt with her best white trainers she went for court shoe heels. The shoes were by LK Bennett and were a rich tan shade that also suits the autumn months.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Charfleet Book Bindery)

They had a rounded toe and though the Duchess of Edinburgh didn’t need anything warmer on this June day in 2023, anyone tempted to emulate her style right now might want to consider a pair of tan ankle or knee high boots instead. To make this outfit even warmer, a cardigan over the dress and top would be perfect - as would a longline coat in the depths of winter.

Her Royal Highness finished off her look with a khaki and turquoise top handle bag by Sophie Hapsburg for a pop of colour and wore her hair in practical updo. Sadly, we’ve not seen this outfit combination from her since last summer, it’s still one of Duchess Sophie’s best looks and we can’t help hoping she’ll re-style it for autumn.