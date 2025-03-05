Duchess Sophie looks epic in camo and cool walking boots as she gets stuck in for day at army centre

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked epic in a camo jacket and cool walking boots as she visited an army Training Centre.

Many of us have been guilty of wanting to wear something so much that we don’t necessarily dress for the weather or the event, but this is a mistake that the royals effortlessly avoid. They are experts at dressing for a huge variety of different occasions and Duchess Sophie’s latest engagement called for a practical outfit. As Royal Colonel of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry she visited troops at Warcop Training Centre and looked so cool in her camo jacket, khaki jeans and sturdy brown boots that look to be walking boots.

The best women’s walking shoes and boots give us all the support and functionality we need but still make us feel very put-together. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s boots were chocolate brown and had a secure lace-up design and a cleated, grippy sole.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This design was ideal for her time outdoors at the training centre and although she managed to avoid a serious downpour on the day, it’s possible that these boots were waterproof or at least water resistant. When the royals wear hiking or walking boots to engagements they often favour waterproof options for extra protection and it makes total sense.

The combat boot style of Duchess Sophie’s shoes not only tied in with her military-focused engagement but is also reminiscent of many regular winter boots. Because of this, her footwear wouldn’t look out of place worn more casually for running errands or walks near where Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh chose a chocolate brown shade which is very versatile and would make any mud she gets on them less noticeable. Whilst some hiking boots rise higher on the leg, these were ankle length and perfectly aligned with the hem of her khaki-grey jeans.

We don’t see Duchess Sophie wearing jeans as much as the Princess of Wales does, but just like her niece-in-law skinny jeans are her preferred cut. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type you can often stick with them but if you’ve not worn skinny jeans for a while they’re making a big comeback in 2025.

The tone of these ones worked with the green and beige hues in her classic British Army camo jacket and the grey roll neck she was wearing underneath for warmth. It was a very simple but polished ensemble and the Duchess brought a hint of glamour with her earrings.

She often wears a variety of different necklaces and bracelets but at Warcop Training Centre she opted for just a pair of gold hoop earrings. These wouldn’t get in the way during her time watching a training exercise and when meeting and speaking to the Regiments’ reservists and learning more about their work.

Minimal and delicate, the glint of the gold earrings was gorgeous and something like these would be such a useful addition to anyone’s jewellery collection. It’s amazing how much of an impact earrings can make to an outfit but plain hoops aren’t too much for wearing everyday. They were a great choice for her engagement and the Duchess of Edinburgh became the Regiment’s Colonel in 2023.