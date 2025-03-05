Duchess Sophie looks epic in camo and cool walking boots as she gets stuck in for day at army centre
The Duchess of Edinburgh showed that functionality and style can go hand in hand as she stepped out in her sturdy walking boots
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked epic in a camo jacket and cool walking boots as she visited an army Training Centre.
Many of us have been guilty of wanting to wear something so much that we don’t necessarily dress for the weather or the event, but this is a mistake that the royals effortlessly avoid. They are experts at dressing for a huge variety of different occasions and Duchess Sophie’s latest engagement called for a practical outfit. As Royal Colonel of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry she visited troops at Warcop Training Centre and looked so cool in her camo jacket, khaki jeans and sturdy brown boots that look to be walking boots.
The best women’s walking shoes and boots give us all the support and functionality we need but still make us feel very put-together. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s boots were chocolate brown and had a secure lace-up design and a cleated, grippy sole.
Shop Practical Boots
It's always a good idea to have a pair of sturdy walking boots like Duchess Sophie's in your collection and these Berghaus boots are one of the Princess of Wales's favourite designs. They have a rubber sole and are super light, with breathable cushioned footbeds to help keep your feet comfortable.
These boots are stylish and practical all at once thanks to their waterproof full grain leather uppers and biker boot-esque design. They also come in black and a buff colour and have removable moulded EVA footbeds. They're great for wearing in light rain and we'd wear these with jeans and jumpers as much as with work-out gear.
If you're looking for a slightly more affordable but still supportive walking or hiking boot then these are a lovely option. They come in a range of colours, including this neutral brown shade which reminds us of Duchess Sophie's boots, and have moulded toe taps. They also feature an Omni tech waterproof breathable seam sealed membrane.
Shop Hoop Earrings Like Duchess Sophie's
If you want a hoop earring that's a little more unique then you might love the organic twisted design of these. They come in a larger size as well as in this 18k gold vermeil version and in sterling silver. These are great daily earrings that can be coordinated with your jewellery staples.
These hoop earrings are plated in 14k gold and are perfect for wearing either as your only earring or with delicate studs or other hoops if you have more than one piercing. They're simple but stunning and have a slightly chunkier design. Wear with the simplest of outfits and these will add a touch more glamour.
These small hoop earrings have a high shine gold plated finish and fasten with a simple latch. The metal has been gently hammered to give them a beautiful and subtle texture and they also come in silver. With their understated design these could soon become one of your most-worn pairs of earrings.
This design was ideal for her time outdoors at the training centre and although she managed to avoid a serious downpour on the day, it’s possible that these boots were waterproof or at least water resistant. When the royals wear hiking or walking boots to engagements they often favour waterproof options for extra protection and it makes total sense.
The combat boot style of Duchess Sophie’s shoes not only tied in with her military-focused engagement but is also reminiscent of many regular winter boots. Because of this, her footwear wouldn’t look out of place worn more casually for running errands or walks near where Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park.
The Duchess of Edinburgh chose a chocolate brown shade which is very versatile and would make any mud she gets on them less noticeable. Whilst some hiking boots rise higher on the leg, these were ankle length and perfectly aligned with the hem of her khaki-grey jeans.
We don’t see Duchess Sophie wearing jeans as much as the Princess of Wales does, but just like her niece-in-law skinny jeans are her preferred cut. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type you can often stick with them but if you’ve not worn skinny jeans for a while they’re making a big comeback in 2025.
The tone of these ones worked with the green and beige hues in her classic British Army camo jacket and the grey roll neck she was wearing underneath for warmth. It was a very simple but polished ensemble and the Duchess brought a hint of glamour with her earrings.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
She often wears a variety of different necklaces and bracelets but at Warcop Training Centre she opted for just a pair of gold hoop earrings. These wouldn’t get in the way during her time watching a training exercise and when meeting and speaking to the Regiments’ reservists and learning more about their work.
Minimal and delicate, the glint of the gold earrings was gorgeous and something like these would be such a useful addition to anyone’s jewellery collection. It’s amazing how much of an impact earrings can make to an outfit but plain hoops aren’t too much for wearing everyday. They were a great choice for her engagement and the Duchess of Edinburgh became the Regiment’s Colonel in 2023.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
