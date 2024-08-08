Duchess Sophie’s amber kaftan dress and pointed gold earrings are an unexpected combination but it makes the perfect destination wedding guest outfit
Duchess Sophie's kaftan-style dress and statement earrings was a combination we wouldn't have predicted but it was incredibly striking
Duchess Sophie’s amber kaftan dress and gold earrings were an unexpected combination but it makes for the perfect destination wedding guest outfit.
Whilst it makes total sense that your summer capsule wardrobe will be filled with neutral tones and timeless silhouettes, sometimes an occasion calls for something a little bolder or more unique. Destination weddings are a prime example of this as we find ourselves wanting something floaty and elegant, yet bright and fun at the same time. Evenings out in hot weather can present the same predicament, but Duchess Sophie has just showcased a very different style of dress that would work perfectly. She and Prince Edward attended a special performance of Starlight Express on 7th August in support of The Orpheus Centre Trust.
This vital charity is devoted to inspiring and empowering young disabled students to live independent and fulfilling lives and focuses on doing so through performing arts. The Duke of Edinburgh is their Royal Patron and for this special evening, Duchess Sophie went for a stunning amber-gold kaftan Gelato dress by Matelier.
Especially if you’re heading abroad for a wedding, this would make one of the best wedding guest dresses, with its flowy silhouette and spectacular sleeves. Duchess Sophie’s amber kaftan dress is made from viscose and has long, butterfly sleeves that give this piece so much movement. The last thing we want when we’re dressing for hot weather is closely fitted sleeves and these are breezy and beautiful.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress has a modest high neck and a low, scooped back, but the brand has stated that it can be worn back-to-front to create a very different look. We completely agree with Duchess Sophie that the higher neckline was the perfect, modest choice for such an important evening event, though.
The senior royal loves bold colours and her kaftan dress was a blend of white and an amber-yellow colour, with an abstract pattern running all over it. This was a far cry from the kind of prints we usually see Duchess Sophie wear, as she and her fellow royals tend to favour florals and animal prints like leopard or snake print.
"This is a really refreshing style switch-up for Sophie. I love the loose silhouette and floaty sleeves of this floor-skimming dress, which makes it ideal for a hot weather wedding," says Woman&Home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr. "The amber colour works really well on her, and bravo for not playing it too safe by adding a bold blue bag and statement earrings. I always love being introduced to a brand I've not heard of too!"
The Duchess of Edinburgh continued to keep things a little more unusual when it came to her jewellery too. She loves a classic pearl earring or gold hoop, but for this performance of Starlight Express she opted for some pointed gold drop earrings. They consisted of two gold triangles attached at the point and this gave them an almost dagger-like shape that brought a sense of structure to her otherwise very floaty look.
Although they have a statement shape, they would easily work with so many other evening-out looks, or even with a more casual outfit like your favourite blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Duchess Sophie mixed her metals with her bag, though, as she carried a silver and deep blue top handle bag (also by Matelier). The jewel tone was a lovely splash of colour and she finished off her outfit with Jimmy Choo gold metallic espadrille wedges.
The senior royal took a big step outside her fashion comfort zone for this evening and it definitely paid off. Duchess Sophie’s amber kaftan dress and statement accessories was a combination we won’t be forgetting in a hurry.
