Carole Middleton's subtle hair trick that banishes flatness with 'lifting effect' and 'warmth', revealed by expert
Carole Middleton's warm-toned long bob complements her facial structure and provides plenty of volume, a hair expert says
Carole Middleton's subtle hair hack that provides a "lifting effect", adds "warmth" and perfectly frames her facial structure has been revealed by a hair expert.
Over her years in the royal spotlight, the Princess of Wales' mother, Carole Middleton, has developed a reputation for her impeccable fashion sense and enviably sleek long bob hairstyle.
The 69-year-old mother-of-three and grandmother-of-seven never fails to look stylish when she steps out for royal events, such as Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert, or high-profile occasions, such as Wimbledon.
And while Carole won't ever be given a royal title, she's very much been crowned as a style queen by royal fans - when it comes to both fashion and her luscious brunette locks.
Carole has sported various cuts and dos since gaining royal notoriety, including her sleek half-up bob look that's ideal for a night out.
But when it comes to keeping her chestnut tresses looking lifted and voluminous, a hair expert has given credit to a special colour trick.
Hair pro Nicole Petty told us just how some strategic highlight placement, along with some clever face framing scissor work, gives Carole a radiant and lifted look that not only provides warmth, but expertly frames her facial features.
"In her younger years, Carole wore her naturally dark hair in a thick shoulder-length bob cut, with a heavy brow-length side-fringe," Nicole said, adding, "However, more recently, she has updated her look, adding warm tone highlights to her chestnut locks, and opting for a lob, layers and lighter pieces around the face."
Explaining how blonde highlights tactically target certain areas on Carole's head to create a gorgeous result, Nicole continued, "Her highlights are concentrated around the crown of her head and towards the front of her face, which work beautifully to add warmth and soften her facial features.
"The addition of lighter hues around the crown also creates a lifting effect which adds tonal texture and volume to her hair which may otherwise appear flat. The result gives her a more youthful look and is what allows her hair to age gracefully."
Shop Sleek and Lifted Bob Essentials On Sale
RRP: £17.80 (was £21.50) | Add volume and lift at the roots with this instant thickening spray by ColorWow, ideal for adding body to a bob.
RRP: £21 (was £28) | A cult favourite from Olaplex, the No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum promises to nourish dry and damage hair for sleek results.
RRP: £4.69 (was £7) | Protect your precious tresses from harsh heat styling with this bargain classic by L'Oréal Paris Elnett.
Nicole also shared some advice on what to ask your hairdresser for if you want to blend some warmer tones into a rich brunette colour like Carole, suggesting that nailing down which blonde hues work for best your skin tone while making sure that the cut puts in the work to frame your face.
"For a lifted look like Carole’s, focus the highlights on the crown of the head and ask your stylist to blend the colour by applying a freehand balayage technique through the mid-lengths to ends for a natural look.
"You can also ask for face-framing 'money pieces' which soften your features and add more direct warmth to the complexion."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle.
