Buckingham Palace to host special festive first which is sure to delight London visitors this Christmas

Christmas is still several months away, but the Royal Family are already doing their bit to get people in the mood for the festive season. For the first time ever, there will be a Christmas pop-up shop at the Royal Mews, located in the grounds of the always-iconic Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Mews is one of the finest working stables and is responsible for all road travel arrangements for The King and members of the Royal Family. It's best known as the place to see iconic attractions like the 260-year-old Gold State Coach, which was last used during the Coronation of King Charles in 2023.

This year, instead of shutting for the winter as usual, royal fans and visitors to London can shop at the Royal Mews for a variety of gifts with a regal twist.

(Image credit: PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On the Royal Collection Trust’s website, they share, "For the first time, a Christmas pop-up shop will open at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, transforming part of the 200-year-old stables into a festive boutique while the Mews is closed to visitors for the winter."

The first Royal Mews Christmas Shop will be open from 14 November to 5 January and will "bring together the festive ranges of official royal gifts, food and drink from Royal Collection Trust, a department of the Royal Household".

"Seasonal drinks and nibbles will also be available, adding to the festive spirit, and a full-size advent calendar will feature daily reveals of new products, limited editions, exclusive treats and collector’s items," they add. "The income from purchases contributes to the care and conservation of the Royal Collection and helps Royal Collection Trust to share it with everyone, wherever they are."

A post shared by Buckingham Palace Shop (@buckinghampalaceshop) A photo posted by on

"This is such a special announcement," says woman&home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock. "I can imagine it will be exceptionally busy once it opens, as visitors flock to see what's on offer and feel like they've had their very own royal experience. If it's a success, it could quickly become an annual tradition and this pop-up is a lovely alternative to a Christmas market."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some of the collection is already available to purchase online through the Royal Collection shop, giving a preview of what to expect.

Products on offer include festive themed jewelry, tea towels and linens designed with images of the royal palaces, Christmas tree decorations, Christmas stockings. There will also be biscuits in a tin decorated with the coat of arms of King George IV and King William IV.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Other highlights include a taste of Windsor Castle hamper and a gin using botanicals from the Royal Estate. We know that traditionally the royals prefer to exchange silly or more homemade gifts - like Kate making the late Queen Elizabeth II chutney from her family recipe for her first Christmas at Sandringham - so could we expect to see the royals popping down to purchase some trinkets for each other this year?