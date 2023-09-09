A very unlikely source wants to challenge Meghan Markle on her ‘great disrespect’ of the late Queen Elizabeth
File this under “seriously?” news – Meghan Markle has a surprise opponent
Former US President Donald Trump wants to face off against Meghan Markle – and it’s all because of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Trump believed Meghan was “disrespectful” to the late Queen, who he described as “incredible.” The somewhat baffling comments come as Donald Trump continues to ramp up his campaign to run for office again in 2024, despite facing criminal federal investigation charges.
- Donald Trump has slammed Meghan Markle, declaring his desire to “debate” the Duchess over her apparent disrespect of the late Queen
- Trump sat down with a radio host where he spoke of the perceived “great disrespect” shown to the Queen – and it’s not the first time he’s commented on Harry and Meghan
He’s facing a number of criminal charges in the United States, including an alleged violation of Georgia's Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (Rico), but Donald Trump’s focus seems to be elsewhere – specifically Meghan Markle.
Speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt on The Hugh Hewitt Show on Wednesday, the former president claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Duke were “disrespectful” to the late Queen Elizabeth.
“I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen,” he said. “They treated her with great disrespect and I didn’t like it.”
The former (and potentially future) president went on to say that he “disagrees so much” with what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are doing.”
While he didn’t elaborate, it’s likely Trump is referring to the tell-all bombshells shared throughout their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, released earlier this year.
Trump said, “I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones.”
Then, in a puzzling turn of events, Trump declared that he’d love to debate Meghan on her behaviour.
While the presidential candidate should probably be debating political opponents, he instead declared, “If you want to set it up, let’s set it up. I’d love to debate her.”
This isn’t the first time Trump has his negative opinions about the Duchess of Sussex.
He had publicly lashed out at Meghan and her apparent disrespect prior to the new interview.
In an interview with GB News’ Nigel Farage in May, he once again called the Duchess “very disrespectful” to the Queen.
“I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen?”
While the former president had less than positive words to say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he had nothing but praise for the late Queen.
Speaking of Her Majesty, he described her as “incredible”, adding “for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial.”
“You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful.”
