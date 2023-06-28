Wordle 739 angers players with unfamiliar word, 'I HAVE NEVER ONCE IN MY LIFE SEEN THIS FU**ING WORD!!'

Wordle 739 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; balsa, kayak, guano, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on June 28, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor / Getty Images)

You may also like... New Wordle spin-off Contexto promises to challenge even the smartest players

The answer to the Wordle challenge on June 28, is 'tract'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 739 5/6 #wordle739 That was a bit sneaky," complained one player."Should have got that. Wordle 739 X/6," said another.

Some complained that there were too many word options given the positioning of the first three letters. "Wordle 739 X/6 Missed it! Far too many options!" said one player. "Wordle 739 X/6 too many choices and no water in my area! Not a good start to my morning!" added another.

One complained that the word was too American, "Another American heavy word today… Wordle 739 5/6." Another complained that the word was 'unusual', "Wordle 739 5/6 Quite an unusual word today!"

And one player just complained about the unfamiliarity of the word. "Wordle 739 6/6 I HAVE NEVER ONCE IN MY LIFE SEEN THIS FU**ING WORD!!!!!!!!!!! THIS IS NOT A REAL WORD!!!!!!!!!"

Wordle 739 6/6🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩🟨⬛🟩🟨🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩I HAVE NEVER ONCE IN MY LIFE SEEN THIS FUCKING WORD!!!!!!!!!!! THIS IS NOT A REAL WORD!!!!!!!!!June 28, 2023 See more

Tract Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does tract mean?

The word tract is a noun with two meanings. The first meaning relates to 'an area of land, typically a large one'. For example, you could say, "large tracts of natural forest." The second refers to 'a major passage in the body, large bundle of nerve fibers, or other continuous elongated anatomical structure or region'. For example, you could say, "the digestive tract."

Wordle 739 X pic.twitter.com/SOmljtpcjTJune 28, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!