Wordle 712 is killing streaks as the New York Times reveals more than 20% of players are failing

Wordle 712 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Thurssday, June 1, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on June 1, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

The New York Times even announced, "Wordle 712 is breaking many streaks. More than 20% of players are losing Thursday's Wordle."

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on June 1, is 'jazzy'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge. This was primarily because players struggled to guess the double 'z' in the middle of the word.

"Damn it! My streak ends at 507. Wordle 712 X/6," said one player. "Absolutely brutal Wordle today, a serious Absurdle-style unguessable 'corridor'. Almost every letter eliminated. Going to be a lot of broken streaks Wordle 712 6/6," said another.

"#Wordle, not only you are playing the worst kind of music (sorry, not sorry!), but you are also trying to steal my streak, but I live to fight another day #Wordle712 6/6*" joked another.

"#Wordle712 6/6 What the? From way way out of left field. Good luck everyone," agreed another.

Some players also complained that they didn't think 'jazzy' was a real word. "Not a real word. Good luck everyone. Wordle 712 5/6," said one player.

"That one is going down as “is that a *real* word?!” Wordle 712 5/6," said another. "That is not a real word, surely. Wordle 712 X/6," added yet another.

Jazzy Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word jazzy mean and is it a real word?

Jazzy is a real word which is an adjective meaning 'of, resembling, or in the style of jazz'. For example, you could say, 'a jazzy piano solo.' Alternatively, the word can refer to something, 'bright, colorful, and showy'. For example, you could say, 'he wore a colorful, patterned shirt which was pretty darn jazzy!

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

