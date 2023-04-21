Wordle 671 puzzles players with 'trick' letters, 'couldn't think of a word ending with those letters'

Wordle 668 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the challenge set by the New York Times on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another word with a very common word pattern.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; guano, beset, and qualm have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on April 21, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many fans getting stuck with the word's ending letters.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Friday, April 21 is 'kayak.' While this is a fairly common word, the fact that it ends in 'ak' stumped lots of users.

Players took to social media to share their thoughts on today's challenge. "Didn't like that one," one fan stated, while another player commented, "Oh, it's a Wordle trick kind of day today!"

Another added, "Totally failed #Wordle today. Couldn't think of a word ending with those letters," while a further user simply wrote, "Talk about a toughie."

Others decided to make light of the challenge, making hilarious water puns to reference the word kayak and give hints to fellow players.

One wrote, "Was a bit rough rafting through the wrong letters to get to the right ones, but made in time for an avg score of 4. Good luck, fellow #wordlers!" While another added, "In deep water here."



Kayak meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because the letters were confusing, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word kayak mean?

A kayak is a type of canoe, with the dictionary describing it as "a small, light, narrow boat, pointed at both ends, with a covering over the top, which is moved by using a paddle."

An example of the word kayak used in a sentence would be: "He said that the highlight of the trip was being allowed to get into a kayak and row across a lake."

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

