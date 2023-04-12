Wordle 662 infuriates players with chemistry-themed word, 'Is that a word anyone has ever used?'

Wordle 662 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - words such as; guano, beset, and qualm have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on April 12, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it's not even a real word!

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Wednesday, April 12, is 'borax'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Dear #wordle, #Wordle662 is not a word. AGAIN. Sending people off to bed annoyed really is not a good thing. The clue is in the name - WORD-le. Do keep up..." said one infuriated player.

"Wordle 662 6/6 Tricky one today. Good luck everyone. #pawswordle #wordle," said another. "Jeepers. That was a hard one. Wordle 662 5/6," added yet another.

One fan even claimed that players who solved the challenge must have cheated. "#Wordle 662 X/6* If you got this one, you probably cheated," they said.

Others complained about losing their streaks. "Wordle 662 X/6 That’s my 95 day winning streak gone #Wordle662," said one player.

Others just insisted that the word was an obscure choice. "I have honestly never heard of this word Wordle 662 3/6," said one player. "I mean, what? Is that a word anyone has ever used? Wordle 662 6/6*" added another. "What a dumb word! Wordle 662 5/6," said a third.

Borax meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word borax mean?

The word borax is a noun defined by the Oxford Dictionary as, "a white compound which occurs as a mineral in some alkaline salt deposits and is used in making glass and ceramics, as a metallurgical flux, and as an antiseptic." The word is also referred to as, sodium borate and is most commonly used as a cleaner.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

