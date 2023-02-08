Wordle 599 stumps fans with uncommon word, 'what a load of b**locks'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 8, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 8 was 'flail'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"This time #Wordle got me :( Wordle 599 X/6," said one player who struggled to solve the challenge. "Wordle 599 X/6 what a load of b**locks," complained another player.

Others made jokes and hinted that they were flailing as they tried to solve this puzzle. "Wordle 599 5/6 Apt word for my attempts at this," said one player. "Fair to say, I certainly did Wordle 599 X/6," said another. "PHEW, because I nearly did Wordle 599 6/6," joked yet another player.

Never heard of that word Wordle 599 4/6#Wordle599#Wordle#dailywordleclub🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩February 8, 2023 See more

Many also agreed that the word 'flail' was a difficult word to solve. "Wordle 599 6/6 #wordle599 a hard one indeed," said one player. "Wordle 599 5/6 This was hard!" said another.

Others simply concluded that they have never heard of this word. "Wordle 599 5/6 Unusual word I’ve never used," said one player. "Wordle 599 4/6 I’ve heard this word but never written it!" said another. A third concluded, "Never heard of that word Wordle 599 4/6 #Wordle599 #Wordle #dailywordleclub."

Flail meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word flail mean?

The word flail is defined by the dictionary as a verb meaning, 'to wave or swing wildly,' for example, "his arms flailed as he sought to maintain his balance." The word is also a noun that means 'a threshing tool consisting of a wooden staff with a short heavy stick swinging from it'.

It can also be another verb that means, 'to beat or flog (someone)'. You could use this word in a sentence and say, "he escorted them, flailing their shoulders with his cane."

(Image credit: photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!