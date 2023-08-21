Will there be a World on Fire season 3? All we know about the Second World War drama’s future after that heartbreaking season 2 finale

“Will there be a World on Fire season 3?” is the question many fans might be asking themselves since the season 2 finale aired.

Set against the traumatic and violent backdrop of the Second World War, the second series of World on Fire once again brought us the stories of characters from across the world, all intertwined cleverly with huge emotional impact. Whilst some World on Fire season 1 characters didn’t return, many did alongside new stars and like Wolf, all episodes of the BBC and PBS Masterpiece show were made available on BBC iPlayer in one go. However, the World on Fire season 2 finale only aired on BBC One on 20th August and probably got many of us wondering about a potential World on Fire season 3 all over again.

Here we reveal all we know about World on Fire season 3, including what hints have been dropped, what it could be about and which characters could return…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

(Image credit: Steffan Hill/BBC/Mammoth Screen)

Will there be a World on Fire season 3? All we know

With so many plot-threads, locations and characters interwoven throughout World on Fire it’s perhaps no surprise that some fans reached the end of season 2 and found themselves wondering - will there be a world on fire season 3? Unfortunately, we’re all going to have to wait patiently for a little longer as there’s been no confirmation of a World on Fire season 3 yet. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be one and there are more than a few details which suggest that World on Fire season 3 is a distinct possibility.

The BBC drama’s creator Peter Bowker previously told RadioTimes.com when the first series was airing that he was considering storylines as far forward as season 6 when it came to the key characters. Whilst things could change, his comments seem to suggest that he’s certainly happy to progress to a World on Fire season 3.

“I know what happens over six series for the main characters," he explained. "If you pitch a show, people will often ask, ‘What happens in series 4, episode 3? What happens to this character?’ You've got to know and not be English about it."

The historical nature of World on Fire also means there’s scope to continue the series further, at least as far as a potential World on Fire season 3. Time-wise the second series had gone up to 1941, leaving four more years of the Second World War yet to be depicted on screen.

(Image credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen)

It seems likely that if there is a World on Fire season 3 it would pick up where the finale left off and continue to show these traumatic years. But that’s not the only potential clue we have as to what a third series might cover. By the World on Fire season 2 ending Kasia has turned spy for MI5 and has been sent back to Poland to continue her work - something that seemed to mean the end of her marriage to Harry Chase.

Although it’s clear they still have feelings for each other it seems their lives are on different paths that - at least for the moment - must diverge. Kasia tried to hand her wedding ring back to Harry but he insisted on her keeping it for “safety” to give her the protection of being seen as a married woman when she undertook her mission.

(Image credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen)

Harry Chase and his mother Robina, who is often unable to express emotion, also had a heartbreaking conversation about his late father in the World on Fire season 2 ending. Robina was upset talking about how he’d taken his own life and was fearful that talking about it would make her son dwell on what his father had done. Whilst Harry had compassion for his father and what he’d been through in the war. Perhaps a World on Fire season 3 would explore Harry’s father’s experiences a little more and provide more emotional context for Robina.

As well as many other characters’ plot threads that can be explored more, Peter Bowker has previously told Variety that he’s hopeful that journalist American Nancy Campbell and her nephew Webster who appeared in season 1 could return for a possible third season. This is because he is seemingly planning to cover America’s involvement in the Second World War.

Who could be in the World on Fire season 3 cast?

As it’s not been confirmed yet that there will be a World on Fire season 3 the matter of who could be in the case is also one surrounded by speculation. However, in light of Peter’s remarks to Variety it seems likely that if he can get actors Helen Hunt and Brian J Smith back as Nancy and Webster, he will be looking to do that. He seemed to suggest that the only reason they weren’t in series 2 was because he felt their storylines wouldn’t have worked seamlessly enough with the others in that time period.

(Image credit: Dusan Martincek/BBC/© Mammoth Screen)

“I think sometimes it comes to a point where obviously with someone as good as Helen, you’re looking at stories. And you’re looking so hard. You’re thinking, “Is this growing the story or growing because I would really, really love Helen to be in it?” There’s a gap between the American journalists being expelled from Berlin and before the Americans joined the war, so [including Nancy] doesn’t really fit with the story,” he said. “But I would love both of those characters to come back if at all possible.”

In terms of other cast members who could return we might expect to see Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois Bennett, his former girlfriend and the mother of his daughter Vera, Lesley Manville as his mother Robina and Zofia Wichłacz as Kasia Tomaszeski, his wife. We might also see Parker Sawyers as Albert, Eugenie Derouand as Henritte, Gregg Sulkin as David, Ahad Raza Mir as Rajib and Miriam Schieweck as Marga.

(Image credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen)

Eryk Biedunkiewicz could also be back as Kasia’s brother Jan and Mark Bonnar who some might recognise from Guilt season 2 and Shetland season 7 might return as Sir James Danemere - the man who recruited Kasia for MI5. Sadly, we know that Stan Raddings played by Blake Harrison won’t be back as this character died in season 2.

When might World on Fire season 3 be released?

There was a four year gap between World on Fire seasons 1 and 2 and it’s understood that the delay was due to the pandemic. So it could be that if BBC and PBS Masterpiece do decide to renew the show for World on Fire season 3 it won’t take nearly as long for it to land on our screens and could potentially be between 1 and 2 years like many other popular series. Either way, anyone asking themselves - will there be a World on Fire season 3? - will have to be patient anyway as we await confirmation of the show’s future.

World on Fire seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch now via BBC iPlayer for UK viewers and will premiere on PBS Masterpiece for US viewers from 15th October.