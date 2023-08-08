Will there be a The Lincoln Lawyer season 3? All we know about the hit Netflix drama’s future after *that* finale reveal and our predictions

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether or not there’ll be The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is something that’s likely on many people’s minds after the final moments of season 2.

Based upon the Mickey Haller book series by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix has amassed fans around the world since it first landed in 2022. Season 2 brought us back to the world of California lawyer Mickey as he took on the case of glamorous chef Lisa Trammel who stood accused of murder. As the second season drew to a close, though, a new case reared its head and a horrified Mickey was left to identify the body of someone he never would’ve expected. This cliff-hanger will have got viewers wondering how the story could continue and whether there’s set to be another season to give us the answers.

Here we reveal all we know about whether there’ll be The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, what it could be about and who could return to be part of the cast…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

(Image credit: Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023)

Will there be The Lincoln Lawyer season 3?

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 might’ve answered (finally!) one all important question - did Lisa kill Mitchell Bondurant in The Lincoln Lawyer? - but it left us with a fair few others. This will have likely meant we’re not the only ones hoping for another series but for now, the show’s future remains unclear as The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 hasn’t been officially confirmed. That aside, though, it seems likely that there will be an exciting announcement coming in due course. Especially after the mystery that was set up in the final moments of season 2 and given there are plenty more cases ready and waiting to be adapted.

Michael Connelly is the author of seven Lincoln Lawyer books including The Fifth Witness which inspired season 2 and The Brass Verdict which season 1 was based on. This means there are many more storylines which could be adapted or developed in some way from his other books, including the eponymous The Lincoln Lawyer - the 1st in the series.

To add to the likelihood that there’ll be a The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, the show’s co-creator and showrunner has already stated, as per TV Insider, that in his mind, the third season would adapt book 5, The Gods of Guilt. Ted Humphrey said that The Gods of Guilt is “the plan” for season 3 and even added that they “do have a plan through four seasons so far” as well having “plans for more than that if [the] are so fortunate to be able to continue to do the show”.

(Image credit: Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023)

With him so keen to progress the show further, it seems likely that Netflix would go on to renew it if the fan demand was there and the show has certainly remained a popular drama for the platform after season 1. The Gods of Guilt is also the book directly after The Fifth Witness which season 2 was based on and so in terms of following the plot that seems pretty perfect.

What could The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 be about?

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 left us with plenty of unanswered questions and set up what could likely be the case for season 3. This fits with the plot of Gods of Guilt which sees Mickey Haller representing Andre La Cosse who is alleged to have murdered Gloria Dayton - a character show fans have already met.

In The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 ending, Mickey meets someone called Julian La Cosse who asked him to take his case because someone called Giselle Dallinger said he was the best. Then he goes to identify the body of Giselle and realises it’s Gloria Dayton, AKA Glory Days.

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023)

As we were reminded about in a flashback, Gloria told Mickey that she was going to Hawaii to spend some time with her mother early on in season 2 to lie low after giving information and an identification. So how did she end up back in California and how did she die? Given Gloria is part of the plot of The Gods of Guilt, The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 would focus on this if it is confirmed by Netflix.

But that’s not the only aspect of season 2 that could continue into any potential The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 plot. Mickey faced some tough moments during the second season and was almost hit by a car at the end of the season.

It turned out that this was the same type of car that was driven by Alex Grant - the man who the attorney had managed to get into court and to plead the Fifth Amendment to avoid incriminating himself on the stand.

(Image credit: Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023)

This helped persuade the jury that Lisa Trammel was innocent of the murder of Mitchell Bondurant. But Alex had ties to the Armenian Mafia and it could be that he’s out for revenge. Meanwhile, Lorna’s last pronouncement of the season that Lisa was “bad news” could possibly lead to her being back in season 3.

In The Fifth Witness book Lisa was found Not Guilty but did kill Mitchell, though in the show it seems like she was innocent of this crime. This could stand, but it’s also possible a third season could introduce this twist after all, just later on.

Who could return to The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 cast?

Without an official renewal from Netflix, it’s not confirmed who might return to The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 cast but we have a pretty good idea of who we might expect. Given he’s the titular lawyer, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo would likely be back as Mickey Haller, with Becki Newton as his second ex-wife and legal aide, Lorna, Neve Campbell as his first ex-wife Maggie, Krista Warner as his daughter Hayley, Jazz Raycole as his driver Izzy and Angus Sampson as his investigator Cisco in The Lincoln Lawyer. It’s possible that Elliott Gould could also be back as David “Legal” Siegal - his mentor - and we could see Devon Graye again as Julian La Cosse.

(Image credit: Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023)

When could The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 be released?

Unfortunately even if Netflix do confirm there’ll be a The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, it’s not known when it could be released. Going on the pattern of the amount of time between season 1 and season 2 which was just over a year, potentially late summer/autumn 2024 could see the return of the hit drama if it is indeed renewed. It could always be longer, though, with production and casting schedules and the writers’ strike. Until we know more, at least there’s plenty of time to re-watch our favourite season 1 and 2 moments as we hope for a The Lincoln Lawyer season 3.

The Lincoln Lawyer seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix now.