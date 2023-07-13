Did Lisa kill Mitchell Bondurant in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2? All we know so far after Part 1 as Mickey takes the glamorous chef’s case

“Did Lisa kill Mitchell Bondurant in The Lincoln Lawyer?” might be the question on my fans’ minds who’ve already made their way through season 2 part 1.

In season 1 viewers were left wondering whether Trevor Elliott was truly guilty of killing his wife and her lover and in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 the question of guilt and innocence is every bit as twisty. After forming a connection with chef Lisa Trammell, attorney Mickey Haller ends up representing her as she faces a charge for the murder of property developer Mitchell Bondurant. As season 2 part 1 went on fans might well have started to form their own conclusions about whether Lisa committed the crime or not.

But did Lisa kill Mitchell Bondurant in The Lincoln Lawyer show, did she do it in the book the Netflix hit is based on and when will part 2 be released? We reveal what you need to know…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Did Lisa kill Mitchell Bondurant in The Lincoln Lawyer?

As one of the key cases of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 it’s perhaps no surprise that some fans might be desperately asking themselves the all-important question - Did Lisa kill Mitchell Bondurant in The Lincoln Lawyer? The glamorous chef has certainly made quite an impression on attorney Mickey Haller but when it comes to her guilt fans are still in the dark.

We don’t yet know whether Lisa really did kill the property developer, though the cases for the prosecution and defense are set for an intense show-down if what we’ve seen so far is anything to go by. And Lisa certainly had a major motive for wanting Mitchell taken care of…

Chef Lisa was being heavily pressured by the property developer to leave her restaurant, allowing him to continue his gentrification of the area. Understandably, Lisa wasn’t prepared to let the businessman push her around and was effectively a thorn in his side. So much so he filed a restraining order against her, leading to her first engaging Mickey as her lawyer soon after they enjoyed a night of passion.

Following Mitchell’s murder Mickey soon found himself defending her against a murder charge. Although Lisa eventually got bail, by the end of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 several pieces of information emerged that cast a shadow of doubt over her story. She was actually at his office on the day of Mitchell’s murder although Lisa only admitted this very unwillingly (and privately). This was after Mickey had already tried to undermine the testimony of a witness who claimed to have seen her there.

The prosecuting attorney also seemed to have a plan when it came to a full trial that Mickey was eager to try and nudge her into revealing. Meanwhile, in another move that perhaps suggests either that Lisa did kill Mitchell or at least that there’s more to her than meets the eye, her ex-husband refuses to testify for her.

Of course, he also won’t testify for the prosecution either which then makes his decision seem all the more suspicious that he wants to remain completely out of the proceedings. Cisco in The Lincoln Lawyer also discovered that the restraining order was filed after she assaulted the property developer and his blood was found on her gardening gloves. In the closing stages of the finale of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 Mickey and his legal assistant and office manager Lorna argued about Lisa.

It was when he went to get the contract out of his car in the parking garage that the lawyer was attacked and left unconscious. Perhaps Lisa is involved in something else that’s equally dangerous or maybe she’s a target in her own right, but someone isn’t at all pleased with her attorney.

Ultimately, whilst there are parts of Lisa’s story that make her look guilty, it’s equally possible that it’s a red herring like we’re used to seeing in the likes of Grantchester season 8 and the Annika ending. This second-guessing format is part of why people love crime dramas so much and with Mitchell it’s not like he’s without other enemies, including someone he threatened and who has even more dangerous connections. Though it would certainly be intriguing if it’s revealed Lisa did kill Mitchell Bondurant in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2.

Did Lisa kill Mitchell Bondurant in The Lincoln Lawyer book?

Whilst we might not know how things are going to turn out in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 when it comes to Lisa’s guilt or innocence, the show is based on a book which does give a definitive answer. In Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer book series, as per Screenrant, Lisa really did kill Mitchell. Like we saw with the killer in season 1 of the show, he apparently only finds out Lisa is guilty after getting her exonerated. Not only that, but her ex-husband is reportedly another of her victims and she hired an actor to play him when Mickey spoke on the phone to him.

Horrified, Mickey decided to tip off the police that her husband Jeff was “missing” and they searched her house and garden. In a panic Lisa rang Mickey for help but he refused, hoping that although he’d helped her escape justice for Mitchell’s murder she would be arrested for Jeff’s. It was also revealed that Lisa hired the men who attacked Mickey in the parking garage.

It’s not clear whether The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 will stick to the book’s plot line closely. Perhaps since Mickey faced a similar situation with his client being guilty in season 1 they could switch things up although it would definitely make sense and be very exciting to see these dramatic book events unfold on screen.

When does The Lincoln Lawyer return?

For those who just can’t wait for The Lincoln Lawyer to return thankfully there isn’t long to wait. The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 will be released on August 3 and across the course of the final five episodes fans will finally get to see Lisa’s trial and the verdict delivered. Then fans will no doubt be keen to find out whether Netflix will be renewing the show for season 3 and with seven books in Michael Connelly’s series, there are more cases to adapt for TV.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 is available to watch on Netflix.