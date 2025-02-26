Dastardly Greg has reared his head in The White Lotus season 3, and viewers are desperate to know what he could be up to.

Well, that's a shocker - nobody expected the fiendish Greg (Jon Gries) to be skulking around The White Lotus hotel during season 3, yet there he was. The show creators must be whooping with delight that his appearance in the latest series was kept secret right up until it aired. Now going by the name 'Gary,' viewers will never forgive Greg for the part he played in plotting to kill wife Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) during the season 2 dramatic ending.

Although he technically didn't bump off the fan favourite character, he played a huge part in getting Tanya on the boat that saw her untimely demise - we hope you get what's coming to you, Greg. While Greg's appearance has been met with a mixture of anger and excitement, viewers are keen to know exactly what he's doing back The White Lotus. There are theories, so let's delve right into them.

Why is Greg in The White Lotus season 3?

The White Lotus creator, Mike White, initially revealed he brought Greg back to keep the infamous character of Tanya alive (or, he could've you know, just actually kept her alive.) Anyway, in conversation with Time, White revealed the revelation he had when deciding to bring Natasha Rothwell back as Belinda (from season 1), and how this would enable a Greg-related storyline.

"I got excited, because I was like: This is how we can keep the Tanya storyline alive," the filmmaker said. He explained that it made perfect sense for Greg to be hanging out in Thailand with others who have similarly sordid pasts - he of course, has a much younger and beautiful girlfriend in tow, because of course that's what Greg would do.

"This is where he would end up, and this is the kind of situation he'd be in," White said, as Greg lives off Tanya’s immense fortune. Despite everything he has, Greg still looks miserable, and this is just what White expected of him. He explains, "These guys, there’s always a woman - usually a much-younger woman - in their life. But you don’t get the sense that there are many other people." Essentially, it appears Greg is back because there will be retribution - we just hope it's ugly.

However, it should also be taken into consideration that there's rarely justice in The White Lotus universe - characters get away with murder and extortion with zero consequences, all over the place. Although Greg is unhappy, and viewers are likely to take some comfort from that, he ultimately might not get any more comeuppance than that.

Misery simply isn't enough for Greg though - he really doesn't get to wander around with Tanya's millions and just feel a bit sad. Natasha Rothwell, who plays returning character Belinda, certainly feels that Greg is on the road to being found out.

Speaking to Radio Times, Rothwell said that although Belinda can't quite place where she knows Greg from yet, she'll work it out. She revealed, "She is so committed to honouring her instincts. I think you see her there, you see her brain start working, and she starts to put things together. And she's committed to figure it out until the last puzzle piece is down, for sure."

Jennifer Coolidge certainly wants a terrible fate for the character, telling People, "I hope there's some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don't know, end up in a meat-grinding machine. If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out."

Creator Mike White had the last word, simply stating, "I think as far as what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone, but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it down to Greg. But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."