Who is Rebel Wilson engaged to and how did she meet her wife-to-be as she pops the question at Disneyland

Rebel Wilson is engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma and announced their new status on social media with a sweet post of the moment she proposed in a special location.

In an adorable snap posted on Instagram, Rebel Wilson shared a close-up of her girlfriend's engagement ring, and another post of them both on their knees and in matching sweaters as she proposed.

The actress captioned the adorable post, "We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

It was revealed by Engagement ring specialists at UK retailer Steven Stone (opens in new tab) that the Tiffany Setting Engagement Ring which features a 2.55-carat round brilliant cut diamond, a six-prong setting, and a platinum band, is worth an estimated a whopping $150,000.

Fans adored this post from the loved-up couple and many celebrities took to social media to congratulate the happy pair. "Love you girls! So happy for you two! 🥰

Such a magical way to get engaged ✨👸🏼💍👸🏼✨ Congrats! 🥂," said Paris Hilton. "Rebs!!!! Magical 😍😍😍 congrats you two!! 💕💕💕," said Brittany Snow. "Congratulations!!! 🥂💕💕," said Alison Brie.

Some fans were surprised by this engagement and the Pitch Perfect star's relationship with Ramona Agruma seemed to have slipped through the net for many viewing the post. Here is everything you need to know about the woman Rebel Wilson is engaged to...

Who is Ramona Agruma?

Ramona Agruma is Rebel Wilson's soon-to-be wife who has been publically dating the star since June 2022.

Ramona is a fashion and jewelry designer and the owner of the brand Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand designing comfortable clothing. She and Rebel also launched their own loungewear clothing company together called R&R.

It has been reported that Ramona is 39 and celebrated her birthday in January this year, making her just a few years younger than Rebel who is 42 and turning 43 next month.

How did Rebel Wilson meet Ramona?

It was reported by People (opens in new tab) that Ramona and Rebel's introduction was set up by friends. "It was a setup through a friend," Rebel said, "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other." she then added, "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

It is unclear when exactly the couple got together, but they first made their relationship official in the summer of 2022.

The pair first announced their relationship publicly on June 9, 2022, with a post on Instagram. Rebel posted a sweet photograph of the two of them with the caption, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove"

This Disney reference in their dating announcement drew a sweet parallel with the proposal Rebel organized at Disneyland.

Do Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have any children?

In November last year, Rebel Wilson welcomed first child via surrogate. The actor posted an adorable photograph of her newborn with an emotional caption that revealed the unusual name she had selected for her firstborn. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗," said Rebel.

It has been reported that Rebel and Ramona are raising Royce together. Rebel is the child's biological mother and in other interviews the star spoke about her fertility struggles and the process she endured to harvest and freeze her eggs.