Who is in the cast of Netflix's The Diplomat and where have you seen them before?

Netflix's latest politically charged drama The Diplomat has hit the streaming service and fans are already obsessed with the show and its star-studded cast.

Netflix is on a roll, dropping new hit shows and films like the steamy Obsession, who's ending needed a little bit of explaining, and the heartbreaking film 2 Hearts inspired by the real-life story of Jorge Bacardi and Christopher Gregory. And they're not slowing down. Netflix's latest offering, The Diplomat, has viewers in a frenzy and they're desperate to know more about the show and its cast.

The Diplomat follows Kate Wyler as she navigates her new role as the US ambassador to the UK, a job she did not want. Despite this, viewers watch as Wyler is plunged into the job, working hard to quash the growing possibility of a war between the UK and Iran, which could very easily become a worldwide war - something the US understandably does not want to happen.

Kate attempts to uncover secret plots, and hidden motivations to get to the bottom of what she suspects to be faulty intelligence and reckless diplomatic behavior. While all of this was going on, many viewers couldn't help but continually wonder where they had seen the members of this large and star-studded cast before; their faces and voices felt very familiar but hard to place. Here we break down exactly who the cast of Netflix's The Diplomat actually are...

The Diplomat cast explained - who plays who and where have you seen them before?

Keri Russell plays the series' lead, Kate Wyler. You may know her from her roles in classic films like Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, Mission: Impossible III, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the recent hit Cocaine Bear.

Kate's husband, Hal Wyler, is played by Rufus Sewell who you may know from his roles in films including The Father, Old, Judy, Hercules, A Knight's Tale, and The Illusionist, as well as in series such as The Man in the High Castle, Victoria, and Kaleidoscope.

Austin Dennison, the UK's foreign secretary who becomes an ally to Kate, is played by David Gyasi. Gyasi has starred in films including Interstellar, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and The Dark Knight Rises, as well as in series such as Doctor Who and The Sandman.

Eidra Park, chief of the CIA in London, is played by Ali Ahn. Ahn is best known for her roles in hit series including Orange is the New Black and Supernatural.

Celia Imrie plays Conservative Party operative Meg Roylin. Imrie has starred in myriad hit shows and films throughout her career but is best known for her roles in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Bridget Jones's Diary, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, St Trinian's, Nanny McPhee, and Calendar Girls.

Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge is played by prolific film and TV actor Rory Kinnear. Best-known for his roles as Bill Tanner in the James Bond film series, Kinnear has also starred in films such as The Imitation Game and Bank of Dave, and in series such as Black Mirror and Our Flag Means Death.

Stuart Hayford, Kate's right-hand man, is played by Ato Essandoh. Essandoh has had roles in series including Chicago Med and is best known for starring in films including Django Unchained, Jason Bourne, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

President William Rayburn is played by actor Michael McKean. McKean is best known for his roles in Netflix's Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul and the streaming service's hit show Grace and Frankie. He has also appeared in films such as Clue and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story among others.

The White House Chief of Staff, Billie Appiah, is played by Nana Mensah who is best known for appearing in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, as well as in the film The King of Staten Island.

Miguel Ganon, the US secretary of state is played by Miguel Sandoval. Sandoval has starred in many series such as Medium, Station 19, and Barry, as well as in films such as The Grotto, The Book of Life, and Oculus.