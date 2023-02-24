The Mamma Mia deleted scene that Amanda Seyfried believes points toward Sophie's dad

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a Mamma Mia deleted scene from the 2008 movie that had such an impact on Amanda Seyfried that led her to want this character to be Sophie’s biological father.

Feel-good and packed full of catchy ABBA hits Mamma Mia might not be a mystery like The Strays on Netflix but it certainly has its fair share of intrigue when it comes to who Sophie’s real dad is. Throughout the whole of the first movie which is based on the eponymous stage musical Sophie is desperate to work out which of her mom Donna’s former flames could be her father.

With nothing to go on other than their names - Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Harry (Colin Firth) and Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) she invites all of them to her upcoming wedding in the hope that something will give it away. Nothing really did and they all end up deciding to not find out and to support her as fathers.

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Everyone likely has their own opinion on which one is biologically Sophie’s dad, though and her actor Amanda Seyfried has now revealed her pick. According to her, her choice makes the most sense to her thanks to an enlightening Mamma Mia deleted scene that many of us won’t have watched.

Discussing the options with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), Amanda said that in her opinion she’d love Sophie’s real dad to be Bill. For her this would be a lovely “full-circle” moment after the 'Voulez Vous' scene at Sophie’s Bachelorette when they all finally realize that they could be her biological father. She and Stellan had a special scene where they sing 1977 ABBA song, The Name of the Game, which was cut from the final movie but does feature as a deleted scene on some DVDS.

(Image credit: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo)

"It's one of the purest moments in the movie because there's a lot of pride in Stellan, but also a lot of shock and fear," she said. “Just full acceptance in a small amount of time. It's a full circle moment. It's beautiful. Comedically he's also very skilled, and because of this moment I always secretly hoped it was Stellan that was really her father. I'm sorry, Bill."

In storytelling terms Amanda believes Bill would make sense as Sophie’s dad because for him the journey to accept possible paternity is a little more complex leading up to this Mamma Mia deleted scene.

(Image credit: Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

She explained, “He was the person who seemed the least likely to want to have kids," she said. "From realization to acceptance, there is a scene that was cut of a song called 'Name of the Game,' and we sing it together, and I'm begging him, 'What's the name of the game?' We had a lot of fun. We got really tight."

Although this Mamma Mia deleted scene might have helped form Amanda’s opinion that she’d love Bill to be Sophie’s biological dad, we still have no answer. Ultimately the Mamma Mia movie makes it clear that with all the love they have for each other it doesn’t really matter who it is.

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

The answer wasn’t something given in Mamma Mia’s highly-anticipated sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! either, though it did delve back into a young Donna’s story and her meetings with Sam, Harry and Bill. So whilst learning about the Mamma Mia deleted scene could influence or change fans' opinions, we're still ultimately left to make up our own minds on who Sophie's biological dad is.