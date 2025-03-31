Owen Cooper's Adolescence audition tape is fascinating - you'll instantly see why he got the role of Jamie

The harrowing Netflix series is still holding viewers in a vice-like grip of interest for everything surrounding it.

From the reason Jamie (Owen Cooper) was only given half a sandwich in his scenes with psychologist Briony (Erin Doherty) to the unscripted moment that had everyone talking, those tuning in have dissected every second of the series. Even Brad Pitt's involvement in the production didn't go unnoticed.

Just when it was looking like there was little left to pore over about the show, Netflix released footage of Owen Cooper auditioning for the role of Jamie - and it's sent viewers into a tailspin. The audition tape is absolutely fascinating to watch. It showcases what an amazing talent Owen Cooper is, and why he was the perfect choice for the one-shot drama.

In one clip, Owen seamlessly moves between portraying nervousness, before unveiling a little arrogance. Then the footage cuts to scenes where he becomes angry and volatile and these are genuinely frightening to behold.

It's incredible to think the young actor had no previous experience and was just 13- years-old when he filmed the show - he's now aged 15 and has understandably been snapped up for a number of upcoming projects including the role of young Heathcliff in a new Wuthering Heights adaptation starring Margot Robbie.

Fans have also been shown clips of Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty reacting to the audition tapes. At one point, the actress enthuses, "That was great!" She goes on to add, "That's literally Jamie," pointing out that even his audition could've easily made it into the show because the performance was so authentic.

When the series was actually being shot, Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller) helped Owen to become emotional during scenes when he was struggling to do so. Prior to filming, Graham would constantly remind him that Jamie would never see his parents again - thinking of not seeing his own family again brought the emotion the scenes required for the young actor.

Stephen Graham has even compared Cooper to Robert De Niro, an accolade the young actor must be incredibly proud of. During an appearance on The One Show where De Niro was also present on the sofa alongside the two Adolescence stars, Graham revealed why he'd compared the two actors.

"He came into the workshop and he smashed it, he was absolutely brilliant," Stephen said of Owen.

"You see a rare talent like this once in a blue moon, it's a talent of a generation."

He concluded, "I came out of the room and said to his [Owen's] mum, 'he's the next Robert De Niro,'" at which stage De Niro reached over and gave a visibly emotional Owen a gentle and encouraging pat on the leg.