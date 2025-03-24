Did Brad Pitt produce Adolescence? His role in making the show revealed as viewers notice subtle detail

The smash hit Netflix series Adolescence is full of subtle details that enhance the story and open up conversations about the show - one emerging detail has viewers wondering if Brad Pitt is involved in the production.

One of the most important shows to hit our screens in years, and one offering up lessons we can really learn from, Adolescence has rightly taken the world by storm. Alongside the incredible performances, frenetic one take filming style and bringing conversations around toxic masculinity to the forefront of people's minds, the series is full of subtle details that add an extra dose of magic.

A skilful, unscripted moment conveyed so much around what the show was about, while the haunting detail that kept Katie alive in each episode was absolutely vital - women and girls shouldn't become footnotes in their own murders. Now viewers have noted another detail, this time to do with the Adolescence production team - and it appears Brad Pitt is linked to the series.

Did Brad Pitt produce Adolescence?

Yes, Brad Pitt acted as an executive producer for Adolescence, as his production company, Plan B Entertainment, were involved in the making of the series.

Pitt founded Plan B Entertainment in 2001, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Brad Grey, and Kristin Hahn.

The company has been involved with high profile projects including The Departed, 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight, all of which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

While you won't see Pitt on screen in Adolescence, the crew have praised how supportive he was during the making of the show.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As per The Standard, While Pitt didn’t appear on screen, his influence was felt behind the scenes. Director Philip Barantini says, "Brad was on the phone with us, and he was so enthusiastic. He really understood the vision and wanted to make sure we got it right."

(Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy)

Plan B Entertainment also worked alongside British companies Warp Films and Matriarch Productions to create Adolescence, showing that a hugely collaborative approach went into creating the must-watch series.

Director Philip Barantini has spoken about how he explained the concept behind the hard-hitting series to Pitt.

He told Netflix Tudum, "There was an incident where a young boy [allegedly] stabbed a girl. It shocked me. I was thinking, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening in society where a boy stabs a girl to death?'"

He continued, "'What's the inciting incident here?’ And then it happened again, and it happened again, and it happened again. I really just wanted to shine a light on it and ask, ‘Why is this happening today? What’s going on? How have we come to this?'"

(Image credit: Netflix)

With the huge popularity of the series, some viewers have been wondering whether Adolescence will get a second outing. Although this hasn't been confirmed or denied, it appears unlikely, as the story has a full circle conclusion.

Ending where it began, in Jamie’s bedroom, viewers see a devastated Eddie Miller lost to grief and guilt.

"We knew that we wanted to end it in that room. We wanted the journey to finish where it began," Stephen Graham revealed. "This is where the person who Jamie became was created," he adds.

To add raw emotion to this scene, Philip Bantini had the Adolescence art department place happy photos of Stephen, his wife Hannah Walters and their children, and place them in Jamie’s wardrobe for the very last take of production.

The pictures were placed alongside a note reading, "We love you. We’re so proud of you." The camera wouldn't see the photos, but Graham, not knowing they'd been placed there, would.

"It broke him open," Barantini shares, befoe concluding, "The other takes before that were very different. They were all still incredibly emotional. But that last take, which we used, was real, raw, and unexpected from him as well."