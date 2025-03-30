We might not want to take relationship advice from any of the characters in White Lotus, but stars of the show Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell have been together for 18 years in real life, and their 'three-week rule' is something we can all learn from.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell are another of the celebrity couples who fell in love on set, but the stars of White Lotus have actually been together for 18 years – which is far longer than the show has been running.

So how have they done it? After being together for nearly two decades, they must have a lot of secret weapons to keep their relationship alive and thriving. They're notoriously private about their lives away from the camera, but last year Leslie did share some rare insight into perhaps the most important and easiest rule they've implemented: their three-week rule.

Taking to Instagram last year to share an adorable post of her and Sam hugging in an airport, she shared in the caption, "Reunited...and it feels so good...sometimes rules have to be broken and our three week rule had to be three months because of our work schedules."

From the short caption, it seems like their rule is to never spend more than three weeks without spending time together. It might be difficult to always stick to with their hectic filming schedules, but if the picture shows off anything, it's how strong and unshakable their relationship has become thanks to the strict three-week rule.

While not all of us are going to be negotiating busy schedules like that of film stars and jetting around the globe solo, there's no denying that long and busy working days, as well as family life and chores, can often leave partners feeling like they haven't spent quality time together for weeks – it's one of the most common relationship problems out there.

So if you're looking for ways to spice up your relationship, then carving out quality couples' time at least once every three weeks like Sam and Leslie do is a great and simple idea. Maybe you can go on a date night or even just sit together and binge watch Disney+'s A Thousand Blows, which is a must-watch if you were mesmerised by Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty in Adolescence. This time would also be perfect for sharing intimacy-building questions with your partner.

Leslie and Sam met back in 2007 after bumping in to each other in the lobby of LA's Chateau Marmont hotel. But despite falling in love, with Leslie saying she knew she loved Sam just three weeks after meeting him, the couple have never married. "Leslie and I are very happy," Sam told The Standard back in 2022, adding "[We're] basically married. She’s in my will. I feel like we are married. We live like a married couple."

In the same interview, he also revealed that they've decided not to have kids, saying, "We just like it the way it is."

He added, "Listen, if I knew they’d turn out great, then maybe – but there’s just no guarantee... I don’t want to be selfish and be a bad parent. It takes a lot to be a parent."