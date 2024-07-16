Where was The Jetty filmed? The BBC drama's filming locations revealed

The Jetty is the latest BBC crime drama to grip audiences, with Jenna Coleman playing a detective desperately trying to solve a decades-old missing persons case. Having watched the series, viewers now want to know more about the show's filming locations.

Despite being one of the newest shows to land on the BBC, fans are already calling The Jetty one of the best crime dramas of the year, with many questioning whether the series is based on real events.

It isn’t surprising as the gritty crime drama feels unnervingly realistic, with the plot centring around a sleepy Lancashire town and local Detective Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman).

Despite being initially called to investigate arson, it’s not long before the officer finds a link between the titular jetty, a missing teenage girl and a local sex offender.

With its atmospheric scenery amping up the tension, fans have also been curious about where the BBC drama was filmed.

Where was The Jetty filmed?

The Jetty was filmed in Lancashire, which is where the gripping drama is set.

With the titular jetty being the focal point of the series, production crews spent a lot of time filming near Hollingworth Lake.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite there already being a jetty at the tourist spot, another temporary structure had to be built for filming.

However, viewers wouldn’t be aware of this fact as the eerily still lake makes the perfect backdrop for the BBC crime series - with its changeable weather often reflecting the drama on screen.

Speaking about filming in the rugged landscape, The Jetty's executive producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff said, "It is a particularly cold and deep lake that has a real air of mystery about it.

"First thing in the morning there would be a mist hanging over the water and swans gliding through it. It was hard to imagine a more beautiful place."

It isn’t the first time the lake has appeared on camera either, with Hollingworth Lake also being used for ITV’s Ridley.

(Image credit: BBC)

Those who have already binge-watched the entire series may also recognise another local landmark: Hollingworth Lake Rowing Club.

Doubling as a lakeside pub in The Jetty, the local club is the gathering point for many of the suspects as the drama reaches its chilling conclusion.

Filming also took place just over the border in Yorkshire, with the market town of Todmorden being heavily used throughout the series.

With its quaint country lanes and classic stone homes, Todmorden makes the perfect backdrop for the unsettling drama.

Weruche Opia, who plays true crime podcaster, Riz, in the series, told The Radio Times, "It's mad to think that so many things can be hidden and buried in plain sight, just under the surface of this little lake town."

Unsurprisingly, other production companies have also used the town, which is less than 20 miles north of Manchester, to film in, including horror series Passenger.

All episodes of The Jetty are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.