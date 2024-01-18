Where to watch The Traitors Australia season 2 in the UK and will there be season 3?

Fans might be wondering where to watch The Traitors Australia season 2 from the UK if you’re eager to see the banishments and betrayals Down Under.

Based on the Dutch show, Der Verraders, The Traitors has taken off massively with its brilliantly suspenseful premise. Suspicions spiral out of control quickly as Faithful contestants attempt to uncover the identities of the Traitors and banish them before they can “murder”. Any Traitors who make it undetected to the very end of the game keep all the prize money which in the Australian version is up to 250,000 Australian dollars. If you’re up-to-date on the UK’s The Traitors series 2 and already watch The Traitors US season 2 then the Australian show’s second season is well worth viewing too. As fans await the next episodes of the UK and US versions, we have all the details about how to watch The Traitors Australia season 2 in the UK too.

Where to watch The Traitors Australia season 2 in the UK

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Platform:10 Play Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

If you want to watch The Traitors Australia season 2 in the UK you might have to wait for a little while longer. The second series of the Australian version of The Traitors finished airing in September 2023 but unlike the first season, this hasn’t made the move to BBC iPlayer yet. Given that The Traitors Australia season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, it’s perhaps likely fans will be able to watch The Traitors Australia season 2 on there at some point.

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer/Network 10)

However, there’s no confirmation of this, or of a potential release time frame. If you’re eager to see what The Traitors Australia season 2 has to offer in the way of challenges, accusations and narrow escapes if you’re working or on holiday in the UK then you can watch The Traitors Australia season 2 via Network 10’s 10Play service with the use of a VPN.

How to watch Network 10 in the UK

Network 10 and its on-demand service 10Play are not available to watch in the UK, only in Australia. If you’re an Australian resident and you wish to watch The Traitors Australia season 2 and other Network 10 content whilst you’re working or on vacation in the UK then you’d need to use a VPN to continue watching as you would at home. If you haven’t already, you’ll also have to sign up for a free 10Play account.

A VPN is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address, which allows you to access on-demand content as well as live TV just as you would normally at home. Our sister site TechRadar has tested all of the major VPN services and they’ve found ExpressVPN to be the best. ExpressVPN has 24/7 customer support, is incredibly reliable for content unblocking and also has lightning-fast speeds.

ExpressVPN offers three months of extra protection free with a one-year subscription and also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee you can make full use of.

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch The Traitors Australia season 2 online.

(Image credit: Future)

Will there be The Traitors Australia season 3?

Sadly, despite the global success of The Traitors, it was reported last year that the Australian version of the show hasn’t been renewed again, meaning there likely won’t be The Traitors Australia season 3. This news likely came as a blow to fans of The Traitors Australia, with Network 10 sources allegedly revealing to TV Tonight that it would not be back in 2024, but that it’s possible it could return in the future.

This reported remark is intriguing and might give hope to viewers. There was a two-year gap between The Traitors UK seasons 1 and 2 airing and so who knows whether The Traitors Australia season 3 could be announced at some point.

A post shared by Channel 10 (@channel10au) A photo posted by on

Where to watch The Traitors Australia season 1

If you’re completely up-to-date with both The Traitors UK season 2 and The Traitors US season 2 and want to watch the Australian version of the hit show format from the start, then the place to go is BBC iPlayer. All twelve episodes of The Traitors Australia season 1 are available to stream now via the BBC’s on-demand service.

In light of this, it would certainly make sense if the second instalment made its way to BBC iPlayer at some point in the future too. Whether this will happen - and if so, when it might happen - remains to be seen. In the meantime you can enjoy every twist, turn and heart-wrenching round table from The Traitors Australia season 1 alongside the other versions of the show.