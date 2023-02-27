Where to watch Call the Midwife in the US: How to watch season 12 plus all the previous seasons

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you don’t know where to watch Call the Midwife in the US then you’ve been missing out on all the emotional moments and life-affirming scenes that make this such a beloved British drama.

Since the moment it landed in 2012 Call the Midwife has become one of the best-loved BBC dramas around. Taking viewers back in time to London’s East End in the 1950s and 60s, each season edges closer towards present day and focuses on the tireless work and community of midwives working at Nonnatus House. From helping with deliveries to being caught up in a train crash that left us wondering who died in Call the Midwife, the characters have been through a lot. The latest instalment, Call the Midwife season 12, certainly didn’t disappoint.

Here we reveal where to watch Call the Midwife seasons 1-12 in the US as the latest season of the long-running period drama drew to an emotional conclusion in the UK.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Where to watch Call the Midwife season 12 in the US

If you’ve been hearing all about the latest season of the hit British period drama but haven’t known where to watch Call the Midwife season 12 in the US then PBS is the place to head. Here is where Call the Midwife airs for US-based fans to enjoy, however you’ll have to be patient for a little while longer.

Although viewers across the pond where the show is set have now seen all of season 12 including the finale that might have got some worried about Trixie leaving Call the Midwife, it’s not due to air in the US until March 19, 2023. So set yourself a reminder for 8pm ET on Sundays from then now you're up-to-date on where to watch Call the Midwife season 12.

Where to watch previous seasons of Call The Midwife

If you've been curious about where to watch Call the Midwife from the beginning then seasons 1-11 of Call the Midwife are available to watch via Netflix in the US, as well as via BBC iPlayer in the UK. Call the Midwife season 11 finally landed on the streaming platform for viewers in the US in September 2022 - seven months after the season ended in the UK. It's not yet known exactly when or if Call the Midwife season 12 will follow the pattern of landing on Netflix after first airing on PBS, but it's possible it could end up doing so in future.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Sadly, if you’re going to be abroad when you want to watch Call the Midwife, then you won’t be able to watch it as you normally would at home. Luckily there’s an easy solution and you can use a VPN to continue watching. This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Call the Midwife online.

(Image credit: Future)

How many seasons of Call the Midwife are there?

There are currently twelve seasons of Call the Midwife that have been made and all of these have now aired in the UK, however there will be at least fifteen. Even before Call the Midwife season 12 drew to its emotional close in the UK it was confirmed that the hit British drama would be back for not one, but two more instalments. Announcing the news on February 13, 2023 the BBC (opens in new tab) confirmed that Call the Midwife will be on our screens until 2026 and that season 13 will begin filming in spring.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Ray Burmiston)

Call the Midwife creator and writer Heidi Thomas declared she was “overjoyed” by the show’s renewal, reflecting on how much the audience means to them all.

“Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most,” she said. “We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970’s together.”

This intriguing detail about the time period Call the Midwife will reach was echoed by the BBC drama’s executive producer, Dame Pippa Harris.

“I’m delighted that the BBC has commissioned another two series of Call the Midwife, taking us into the early 70s.15 series is a tremendous achievement and it’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I’m very proud,” she said.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Praising Heidi in particular for her “inspiring” work to tell the “untold stories of women”, Pippa continued, “I can’t wait to see what she has in store for us and our extremely loyal audience in the future!”

Given the scope of Call the Midwife and the enduring popularity of the show it’s also possible that Call the Midwife season 15 won’t be the last we’ll see of the Poplar residences and Nonnatus House midwives. But at least fans know that there will definitely be two more years of the heart-warming show.

Who is in the cast of Call the Midwife season 12?

Call the Midwife season 12 cast list:

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin

Olly Rix as Matthew Alyward

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Dame Vanessa Redgrave as Jennifer 'Jenny' Worth

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Anyone who’s loved Call the Midwife since it first landed in 2012 will be delighted to learn that so many familiar faces returned for Call the Midwife season 12. This includes those who’ve been part of the show from season 1 - Trixie, Sister Julienne, Sister Monica Joan, Dr Turner, Shelagh Turner (formerly Sister Bernadette), Fred Buckle and, of course, narrator Jenny Lee.

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

They were joined by other brilliant characters like Cyril, Reggie and Nancy that we’ve come to know and love, as well as some new stars like Rebecca Gethings’ Sister Veronica. Fans who've been wondering where to watch Call the Midwife might also have to prepare themselves to shed a few tears, but its worth it to see the amazing performances of the Call the Midwife season 12 cast.

Who is the Call The Midwife narrator?

Opening and closing each episode with heartfelt observations and details, the narrator in Call the Midwife is someone all long-time fans will have seen before - albeit in her younger years. The narrator is Nurse Jenny Lee as an older woman, voiced by the Oscar-winning British legend, Vanessa Redgrave. She even appeared in the 2014 Christmas special as a more mature Jenny, though this was the first and only time she’d actually appeared on camera.

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

From Call the Midwife seasons 1-3, Jenny Lee was a key character and was played by Jessica Raine. She was also central to the wider story as Jenny was based on the real-life Jennifer Worth (née Lee) who was a midwife and nurse in the East End of London and wrote memoirs about her work. One of these was titled Call the Midwife and it’s by her memoirs that the BBC drama is inspired.

How many episodes of Call the Midwife are there in season 12?

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Emma Barrott)

For long-time fans there's likely never enough episodes of Call the Midwife, though season 12 has eight hour-long instalments. This follows the pattern established by previous seasons which - apart from seasons 1 and 10 - have all had this same amount. This eight-episode run doesn’t include the Christmas specials which have aired every year since Call the Midwife season 2 and are a special bonus for fans during the festive season.

Now you know where to watch Call the Midwife there's plenty of time to catch up on all things Nonnatus House from seasons 1-12 before season 13 lands.