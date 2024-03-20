How to watch Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV from the UK for free

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a new documentary series that has uncovered the dark truth about what was really happening behind the scenes of some of the most famous Nickelodeon TV shows.

A new documentary series has been shocking viewers as child actors and former production workers have opened up about the dark truth about what life was like on the set of shows like iCarly, Victorious, and The Amanda Show. Several shocking stories have been told on the show and fans were devastated to hear about the harrowing experiences actors such as Drake Bell endured when they were only children. The show is airing in the US, but how can you watch the series from the UK? Here's what you need to know...

How to watch Quiet on Set from the UK for free

At present, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is only available to view on certain platforms but it's available to watch for free in New Zealand on the streaming platform Three Now.

Clips have made their way onto social media and people from across the UK and the rest of the globe are desperate to see the series. If you're not in New Zealand because you're on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch just as you would in New Zealand for free, on Three Now.

A handy piece of software called a VPN can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world. For example, New Zealanders in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a server based in New Zealand and access the Three Now's library from anywhere in the world.

Choose a VPN and install it. Connect to a server - for US shows, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in New Zealand. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, head to Three Now.

What has Dan Schneider said about the documentary?

On March 19th, Dan Schneider sat down with a former cast member from iCarly to talk about some of the allegations made in the documentary. He apologised for creating a toxic workplace and addressed the unusual back massages that were discussed in the documentary. He denied trying to make inappropriate jokes that were sexualised and suggested that kids found them funny. He said he would have cut the jokes out of the show had there been any concern at the time.