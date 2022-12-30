Victoria Beckham leads tributes to Vivienne Westwood after designer dies

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Vivienne Westwood has passed away just days after Christmas at the age of 81-years-old. The designer’s family announced the news with a short statement on Thursday.

Victoria Beckham has led tributes to Vivienne Westwood after she died at the age of 81-years-old.

Boy George and Jonathan Ross have also shared messages about the legendary designer.

Vivienne passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham in South London.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media after Vivienne Westwood passed away at the age of 81-years-old on Thursday, December 29.

Just days after Christmas, the legendary designer’s family confirmed the news in a short statement, which read, "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.

“The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

Her husband Andreas Kronthaler said, “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

(Image credit: Getty)



Fans and friends have also been sharing their condolences and memories of Vivienne, with Spice Girls star Victoria writing on Instagram, "I'm so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Vivienne Westwood.

"My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time. VB.”

Taking to Twitter, Boy George said, “R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond.

"Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!”

TV presenter Jonathan Ross Tweeted, "RIP the great Vivienne Westwood. Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising. Thanks Viv x".

Sex and the City star Kim Catrall added, "A true genius who never lost her northern grit.

"Short story – An LA stylist had sent me 3 dresses from various designers for the London/Berlin/NY premiers of a film. The clothes arrived at my London hotel unclean, were unflattering and in need of alteration.

"I was crest fallen until a mutual friend took me immediately to see @viviennewestwood atelier and Vivienne made me a new dress in 3 days and 2 others beside for each of the upcoming openings.

(Image credit: Getty)

"I’ve never forgotten her generosity and kindness in making that happen and saving the day. RIP Vivienne. You are a legend."

The fashion designer shot to fame in the 1970s with her punk designs alongside her then partner Malcolm McLaren.

She was known for dressing celebrities including Dita von Teese and Marion Cotillard, as well as royal Princess Eugenie, who wore one of her designs to the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

She has left behind her husband, Andreas Kronthaler and two sons Derek Westwood and Joseph Corré.