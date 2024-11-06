Until I Kill You ending explained: What happened to John and Delia?

Viewers have been gripped by ITV crime drama Until I Kill You, and we take a look at all the events that unfold in the final episode.

The real life events depicted in ITV'S Until I Kill You, have left those tuning in both shocked and intrigued. Anna Maxwell Martin's portrayal of a brave woman who only just escaped her serial killer boyfriend with her life, has left many asking what really happened and where is Delia Balmer now? Not the only leading role in the series, questions were also asked about the murderer in the show, and the whereabouts of John Sweeney now.

Each episode of the four-part drama seems more gripping than the next, culminating in the explosive final episode. We take a good look at everything that happened in the series finale and answer any lingering questions - prepare for emotions to run high as Delia comes face-to-face with the man who nearly ended her life, and what happened in the aftermath of these events.

Until I Kill You ending explained

The Until l Kill You series finale begins with Delia about to take the stand at John Sweeney's trial. He'd previously held her hostage in her flat, and attacked her with an axe while on police bail, leaving her with life-altering injuries. Delia offers an account of exactly what happened the night she cycled home from her job as a nurse, to be attacked by Sweeney on her doorstep.

She carefully recalls what happened, detailing the injuries she's been left with and how she struggles to look at the scars on her body. While Delia shares the impact of the attack on both her physical and mental health, Sweeney looks annoyed and detached, sighing and looking upwards when she mentions she's been diagnosed with PTSD.

Although describing that she suffers angry outbursts, trust issues and nightmares, Delia continues to tell the court that although she lives in a constant "black hole," she refuses to take antidepressants because she doesn't want chemicals in her body to make her feel like everything is ok, when it actually isn't.

The prosecution questions Delia about the nature of her partnership with Sweeney, implying she consented to being tied up by him and refused to be placed in emergency accommodation after he'd broken into her flat the first time, because she was hoping he'd return to resume their "sadomasochistic" relationship.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Angry, clutching her arms around her body and looking at the floor, Delia vehemently denies accusations made during this cross examination, insisting she refused to move because the accommodation she'd been offered was in King's Cross, an area she felt to be dangerous and unsuitable. She also asserts that she certainly never loved John, and had indeed, never loved anyone.

(Image credit: ITV)

Sweeney takes the stand, and is questioned about some incriminating drawings found in his flat. One depicts a boot about to crush a cockroach, with a caption on the boot reading "May you never die until I kill you." Issuing a series of denials about any involvement with Delia's attack, Sweeney is forced to admit the handwriting on the pictures does indeed belong to him.

A further image is shown to the court showing an axe, and a scalp with blonde hair. Some words had been covered with Tipp-Ex, but experts had managed to uncover the words beneath. They detailed Sweeney's date of birth and the month, December, in which he'd attacked Delia. He again offered profuse denials of the attack, but is told an expert had agreed the handwriting was a match to his.

Sweeney is next seen standing for sentencing, and found guilty of the attempted murder of Delia in a unanimous verdict.

Delia and David are discussing the case at Delia's flat, when DC Webb arrives to share the news that John was handed four life sentences. Believing this means John will spend the rest of his life in prison, Delia is horrified to find Sweeney could be eligible for parole in nine years and lashes out at DC Webb.

Although David tries to convince himself his relationship with Delia is sound, it's clear he's having doubts. Delia meanwhile, ploughs all her anger into writing angry letters to the police force and those she believes failed her in the aftermath of her ordeal. When David later questions Delia over her admission in court that she's never loved anyone, an argument ensues resulting in wine glasses being smashed and Delia storming from a restaurant in a terrible rage.

Slurring her words, Delia encounters some police officers outside and ends up in a spat with them. She's arrested for being drunk and disorderly, and ends up spending the night in a cell. When she's released and arrives home the following morning, a frantic David is waiting for her having been wandering around searching for her through the night. Telling him she's angry and isn't interested in talking to him, Delia ends their relationship.

(Image credit: ITV)

Now back at work, Delia works not only works in her regular job as a nurse, but also offers therapeutic massage services for free. Striking up a friendship with patient Nabil while offering him head massages, Delia finds herself quite distressed when he's discharged from the ward - she was able to chat openly and laugh in his company, something she'd not done for a while.

A timeline shift to to 2009 sees the CID officer in charge of the Melissa Halstead case in Amsterdam, on the phone to the station dealing with the investigation into Paula Fields's murder in the UK. A cold case team had finally identified Melissa's remains after they'd been found in a Rotterdam canal in 1995 - her family had just provided a DNA sample matched to Melissa. With her body identified and it being known she was also a known former girlfriend of John Sweeney, the Amsterdam team are keen to impart this news to UK officers.

Paula's head, hands and feet had been removed in the same way as Melissa's and Amsterdam police knew this information would be of interest to the investigation into Paula, who'd been found dismembered in an identical way. With Sweeney's eligibility for parole looming, its a race against time to find evidence linking him to the murders of Melissa and Paula.

Sweeney had previously admitted to Delia that he'd murdered Melissa, but this information had never made it to the trial. The police visit Delia with this news about him, asserting that if the case makes it to court she'd need to give evidence. When she refuses, she's given the option of delivering a videoed statement instead.

While Delia agrees to this option, she's been drinking when the video is made. The police want to go ahead and use the footage anyway, but Sweeney demands that she delivers her statement in person, following a psychiatric evaluation to ensure her fitness to provide evidence. Although warned not to drink prior to seeing the psychiatrist, Delia is seen buying alcohol anyway.

On the morning of her assessment, Delia denies she actually drank any of the alcohol. With the psychiatrist, she gives a frank account of her attack, and is found to be at risk of suicide. Because of this, it's decided that Delia is unsafe to give evidence in court in person. Eventually, her statement is read out by an official in court.

Delia is then seen delivering the news over the phone to her brother, that Sweeney was found guilty of murdering Melissa Halstead and Paula Fields, and would be spending the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole.

The closing moments of the finale depict Delia leaving her flat with a full rucksack before the scene cuts to her walking towards the sea on a deserted beach. Viewers are told the series is based on the real Delia Balmer's memoir, Living With a Serial Killer, and a photo of her is shown on her most recent trio abroad to South Africa in 2023. The series is dedicated to the memory of Melissa Halstead and Paula Fields.