The Who is Erin Carter? ending didn't hold back on the intense twists and turns and THIS is why there could be a season 2

The Who is Erin Carter? ending was every bit as intense and action-packed as fans could’ve hoped for and the final scenes were particularly intriguing.

If you loved the fight sequences in Luther: The Fallen Sun and the emotional mother/child relationships in The Pact season 2, then you might just have found yourself drawn in by Netflix’s new drama. Set primarily in Spain, Who is Erin Carter? follows teacher Erin, whose seemingly idyllic life with her husband Jordi and daughter Harper is threatened by her past. Erin certainly knows how to fight and the seven-part show has been consistently in the top 10 in the UK for several weeks. But with so many secrets and revelations to uncover, some fans might have questions about the finale.

Here we explain the Who is Erin Carter? ending and all we know about the possibility of a Who is Erin Carter? season 2…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who is Erin Carter? ending explained and who dies in the finale?

From the very first episode the Netflix drama didn’t hold back on the intense action or emotional moments and so unsurprisingly the Who is Erin Carter? ending upped the ante even more with a finale that unravelled layers of secrets and lies. Thankfully the titular Erin, her daughter Harper and husband Jordi all made it out alive but they were the lucky ones as there were several high profile characters killed off in the Who is Erin Carter? ending, not least Harper’s biological mum.

Throughout the series fans have learnt more about Erin (not her actual name, of course) and how she was trained as an undercover officer in the police and embedded in a dangerous gang.

She betrayed them during an attempted gold heist at Harwich International Docks and in the chaos gang member Lena - Harper’s birth mother - had been apparently killed. Erin had taken Harper and settled in Spain, but in a manner similar to Laura in Pieces of Her, she took on criminals to save her daughter so skilfully that her cover story was called into question and her past started rapidly catching up with her.

Throughout the seven episodes of Who is Erin Carter? fans saw everything from the murder of Jordi’s friend and police officer Emilio being carried out, to a shoot-out and Erin jumping off a bridge to escape from criminals. Along the way it emerged that Lena was very much alive but in prison, only to discover that Erin was alive and had Harper.

(Image credit: Netflix)

She broke out to get her daughter back, meanwhile the guy who bankrolled the Harwich job and has other criminal connections, Daniel Lang (played by Shetland star Douglas Henshall) is now out to get them. To Erin he was just a parent of a child at the school she was teaching at in Spain but by the time of the Who is Erin Carter? ending she knew the kind of man she was dealing with. After Lena shot Erin and left her to die on a mountainside, taking the gold she stole in the heist, things had taken an even more dangerous turn.

Ultimately, Lena ended up telling Daniel that Erin was policewoman Kate Jones who’d been a mole and he set his sights on vengeance. In the end, he kidnapped Harper and Jordi and Lena confessed to her former-friend-turned-enemy-turned-adopted-mother-of-her-child Erin that she’d made a deal with him to hand her over to save Harper.

(Image credit: Netflix)

With the Who is Erin Carter? ending suspense building, the two women take on Daniel and his men at his boatyard. Lena sacrificed herself, having previously acknowledged that Erin had been a good mum to Harper and teaming up with her. Then Erin faced Daniel, who had Jordi and Harper with him. Instructing her husband and daughter to leave the room, Erin drew her weapon quicker and shot Daniel, but not before he’d scathingly told her, “You’re not a teacher or a mother or police. You’re this.“

You’d think something like this might break the Carter family apart but the closing scenes of the Who is Erin Carter? ending suggested that Jordi and Erin’s marriage is back on track and that they’re happily raising Harper.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The family are seen on a beach enjoying time together but just when it seemed like the high-octane show was ending unpredictably smoothly Erin came face-to-face with another figure from her past.

Fans of Death in Paradise’s Beyond Paradise spin-off might recognise star Jamie Bamber as Martha’s ex-fiancé Archie, but in the Netflix drama he’s Erin’s former police boss DCI Jim Armstrong. And it looks as though he doesn’t consider her time with the police over…

Will there be Who is Erin Carter? season 2?

Sadly for fans there’s currently no word on whether there will be a Who is Erin Carter? season 2, but the final few moments of the Who is Erin Carter? ending left the door wide open for one to be announced. Although it seems as though most of the loose ends have been tied up, we only really know about that one mission Erin went on for the police and presumably her training and time with them involved other potential entanglements with dangerous people too.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Also, Jim wants Erin back in the undercover police world which opens up a whole range of potential directions for Erin’s story to be taken in a potential Who is Erin Carter? season 2.

“You’re trouble Erin,” Jim told her. “But I’ve always found a use for trouble.”

Erin didn’t seem like she wanted back into her old life at all as she said she already had a job as a teacher. But the fact that Jim had tracked her down suggested that he’s serious about putting her skills to good use for the police again.

And although Erin told Jordi that there were “no more secrets” between them she didn’t tell him about her brief conversation with Jim, setting up the possibility of more friction between them. It’s also not known how Daniel Lang’s associates in the criminal world might react to his murder and it could be that Erin now has a price on her head.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Whatever path the writers might choose for a second season, either taking these plot-threads and running with them or creating an entirely new story for Erin, we can’t help hoping there will be a Who Is Erin Carter? season 2. Until the show’s future is confirmed, though, viewers will just have to enjoy the fast-paced action sequences and emotional scenes in season 1 all over again.

Who Is Erin Carter? is available to watch now on Netflix.