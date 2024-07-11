The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Is there a season 2 coming?

With heavy rain over the weekend, it’s no wonder that many of us have been cosying up with The Trouble With Maggie Cole. Having binge-watched the Dawn French series on Netflix, viewers are desperate to know whether there is a second season available to watch or in the works.

Originally airing in 2020,The Trouble With Maggie Cole is the ultimate comfort watch thanks to its idyllic scenery, quirky characters and Dawn French’s role as the titular busybody.

With comic performances from Coronation Street’s Julie Hesmondhalgh and Friday Night Dinner’s Mark Heap, this comedy-drama is just the antidote we need for a washout summer.

After watching the six episodes of the show, fans have been keen to know where The Trouble With Maggie Cole was filmed - plus whether there is another season available to watch or if one is being made anytime soon.

Will there be another season of The Trouble With Maggie Cole?

There is only one series of The Trouble With Maggie Cole and sadly it won’t be returning for a second series.

Despite the show's success on Netflix and the ending hinting at another series, it struggled to find an audience when it initially aired on ITV in 2020.

Confirming that it wouldn't be returning to screens, a spokesperson for the told the press, "The Trouble With Maggie Cole won’t be returning for a second series.

"We’d like to thank all the cast and crew for bringing the show to our screens."

The announcement was no doubt a bitter blow for actress Dawn French, who had been a producer on the limited series.

Dawn also spoken about how much she had enjoyed working on The Trouble With Maggie Cole, as the show was filmed in Devon and Cornwall - just a stone’s throw from where she grew up.

The comedian revealed, "It’s been a pleasure and we’ve had so much fun filming.

"I loved recommending places to visit and things to do in Devon and Cornwall, plus where to find the best Cornish pasties and cream teas."

While there was the potential for a second season, it seems fans will just have to enjoy the six episodes on repeat for now.

The Trouble With Maggie Cole is available to stream on Netflix now.